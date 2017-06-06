Following the recent terrorist attacks that killed seven in London, Trump repeatedly and incorrectly blasted Khan by suggesting that the mayor had said that there was “no reason to be alarmed” by the terrorist attacks.

The London attack, carried out by three knife-wielding men in a rented van, is apparently unconnected to the Manchester bombing.

CNN’s Melissa Bell spoke to residents there who recognized a familiar face among the three dead attackers, identifying him as one of their neighbors and describing him as a family man who kept to himself. Corbyn called for May to resign because of her role in cutting police staffing during her tenure as home secretary. She wouldn’t say whether authorities were familiar with the men before the attack.

Britain will vote in a national election on Thursday, just days after militants killed seven people and injured almost 50 in the heart of London on Saturday night, the third attack in Britain in less than three months.

A vigil will be held on Monday evening near London Bridge in honour of the victims of the attack, which took place at around 10pm, while a minute’s silence will take place at 11am on Tuesday. Some residents cooped up inside all day Sunday emerged from their homes for the first time since the attacks.

May hit back by criticising Corbyn, a pacifist who has opposed some security legislation in parliament and expressed reservations in the past about police responding to armed attackers with “shoot-to-kill” tactics.

“Our thoughts are with those who are caught up in these terrible events”, she said.

“We got blocked in. One of my friends would let Abz babysit his daughter”, Mimbo said. Luckily she had a full fridge.

May faced questions from reporters on Monday over whether she regretted cutting police numbers by around 20,000 during her time as interior minister from 2010 to 2016.

She stressed the importance of flagging suspicious behaviour to police, noting some of the suspects were already known to police.

US President Donald Trump brands Mayor Sadiq Khan’s response to Saturday’s attack on London “pathetic”.

He said: ‘As a proud and patriotic British Muslim I say this you do not commit these disgusting acts in my name.

It comes in the wake of a suicide bombing outside an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester May 22 that killed 22.

‘Your perverse ideology has nothing to do with the true values of Islam.

Mr Rowley said: “While formal identification is yet to take place, detectives believe they know the identity of the attackers. We have protected counter-terrorism policing budgets, we have also provided funding for the increase of the number of armed police officers”, she said at the Royal United Services Institute during a campaign event.

Khan and Dick were briefly heckled by a man who called for more police to be put on the streets.