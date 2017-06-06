James’ stellar game not enough

Kerr, 51, led the Warriors to the 2015 title before last year’s defeat and said his side would have to play “smarter” in game three of the best-of-seven series, which takes place in Cleveland tomorrow.

And if that werent enough there was Kevin Durant, again, with his second double-double of this series, scoring 33 points, 13 rebounds and six assists.

Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue said his team must stay tougher longer defensively after letting the game slip away in the third quarter and the start of the fourth. Him, Durant and Curry being on fire at the same time was just too much for Cleveland to try and even contain.

Kerr said he decided Sunday morning that he was able to return to coaching after being sidelined by constant pain because of complications following a pair of back surgeries almost two years ago. Don’t expect any difference when the series goes back to Cleveland for Game 3 on Wednesday. Kevin Love scored 27 points and Kyrie Irving added 19 points for Cleveland but Golden State’s star players were better.

The Warriors were lethal in the first two games and handled the Cavs with relative ease. You know, that historically-amazing shooter that plays next to the two former MVPs?

” A Steph Curry triple-double, highlighted by a masterful dribbling exhibition that spun around LeBron James before he scooped in a layup over his sledgehammer block”.

The win extended their unbeaten streak in the season’s playoffs to 14 games.

Durant didn’t get overly excited with the win and knows there’s still quite a ways to go in the series, but reflected on what his team needs to do to keep up its dominant pace.

Curry’s line alongside that of Lebron James’ (29 points, 14 assists and 11 rebounds) made them the first pair of opposing players to each record a triple-double in NBA Finals history.

Down 2-0 heading back to Cleveland, this question is obvious on its face. “We’re plain and simple going to have to play better“. He has totaled eight rebounds combined over two games after averaging more than nine boards per contest in the regular season.

What that meant was Golden State wasnt running free all night.

With Thompson struggling, Love logged more time at center, ending the half with 15 points on 7-of-12 shooting.

“His defense was incredible, and we needed it especially with Draymond out”, Kerr said of Durant. Thompson played only 21 minutes after 22 in Game One. Durant has been a marvel, whether dashing end-to-end for a dunk or hitting a 3-pointer or blocking a shot. “You can’t take a peek somewhere and lose your man”. That’s all the motivation we need, ” Curry said.