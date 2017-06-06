Japan Evacuation Drills Held Under North Korea Nuke Clouds

Mr Robinson said the U.S. and Australian officials were expected to discuss contingency operations and potential diplomatic approaches in relation to North Korea, which has sparked alarm across the region by carrying out nine missile tests this year.

The additional sanctions, which were a reaction to a nuclear test conducted in September, capped North Korean coal exports to about 7.5 million tons a year or a total of around $400 million, whichever is lower, under the “livelihood” clause.

The North’s foreign ministry “condemns and outrightly rejects the sanctions racket put forth by the United States and the UN Security Council to prevent the strengthening of our nuclear deterrence“, a ministry spokesman said. DPRK is short for Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, the North’s official name.

The United States has struggled to slow North Korea’s nuclear and missile programs, which have become a security priority given Pyongyang’s vow to develop a nuclear-tipped missile capable of hitting the US mainland.

It was the third missile test by the nuclear-armed regime in less than three weeks.

North Korea exported no coal in April, according to a report released this weekend by the U.N. Security Council committee on the country’s sanctions, indicating that China is strictly implementing punitive measures against the rogue nation.

Adding names to the United Nations blacklist mean a global travel ban and asset freeze, making the listings more symbolic given the isolated nature of official North Korean entities and the sophisticated network of front companies used by Pyongyang to evade current sanctions.

It was “a fatal miscalculation” for the countries behind the sanctions resolution to think they could delay the North’s nuclear forces, the statement said.

Observers say that while terrorism is likely to be uppermost in the participants’ minds given the recent deadly bombings in Manchester, Jakarta, Baghdad and Kabul, the most pressing issue facing Australia and the U.S. is North Korea’s ballistic missile tests.

“So the risk is they give terrorism far more billing than North Korea, which is a particularly important regional issue in Australia’s region”.