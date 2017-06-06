Jeff Kirwan Sells 1000 Shares of Gap Inc (GPS) Stock

Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,581 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 3,872 shares in the last quarter. Advantus Capital Management Inc increased its position in Gap by 0.4% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 14,596 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Gap by 1.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,079,337 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $46,663,000 after buying an additional 332,422 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands acquired a new stake in Gap during the first quarter worth $2,813,000.

Gap, Inc. (The) (GPS) now has P/E (Price to Earnings) ratio of 13.03 while the company’s industry has 41.44 P/E and the sector P/E is 21.91.

About 4.69M shares traded. Gap Inc has a one year low of $18.56 and a one year high of $30.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.55 and a 200 day moving average of $24.35. The company has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.014 and a beta of 0.99. Gap also was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday.

Analysts look for public financial statements, listen in on conference calls and talk to managers and customers of a company in order to reach an opinion and communicate the value of a stock. This is an increase of 551% compared to the typical daily volume of 863 call options.

The Gap, Inc. (GPS) is expected to post revenue of $3.78 Billion in the current quarter, according to consensus of 22 analysts. The analysts estimated EPS for the higher end at 0.58 and lower end at 0.49 while the year ago reported earnings per share was 0.49. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Gap had a return on equity of 32.19% and a net margin of 4.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up.1% compared to the same quarter previous year.

The company has mean EPS estimate of 0.58 reported by 24 number of analyst for the quarter ending Current Qtr.(Jul2017). The average revenue per share growth rate of The Gap, Inc. during the past 12 months was 1.1 percent.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th.

Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv stated it has 129,100 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings.

Valuation Ratios of Gap, Inc. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS).

Past 5 years growth of Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) observed at -5.14%, looking forward for the next 5 years it has a strong prediction of 6.67% over growth.

Additionally on 3/09/17 Guggenheim "Initiates Coverage On" Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) to Neutral setting price target at $0 and on 11/28/16 PiperJaffray "Upgrades" the stock to Neutral at $0. BMO Capital Markets set a $28.00 target price on shares of Gap and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a "buy" rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Gap in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a "market perform" rating and issued a $25.50 price objective (up previously from $24.50) on shares of Gap in a research report on Friday, March 17th.

The difference of 52 week low value as well as 52 week high value and the current price of the stock suggests the next move of the shares. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.87% of the company’s stock.

On 11/21/2016 Paul Joseph Chapman, EVP, sold 6,764 with an average share price of $24.99 per share and the total transaction amounting to $169,032.36. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.87% of the company’s stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The mean target of $25.00 should be compared with the price when the stock was languishing around $17.87 a share. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,886 shares in the company, valued at $651,090.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,867,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,968,754.24.