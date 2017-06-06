Jets sign WR Street, place WR Patton on IR

The Jets signed wide receiver Quinton Patton as a free agent in March, but he won’t be winning a spot in their receiving corps this summer.

The team announced the moves Monday, but didn’t disclose the nature of Patton’s injury. A vested veteran, the former 49er will not count against the Jets’ 90-man roster limit.

The 26-year-old Street has spent three seasons atop the highest level while originally breaking into the National Football League back in 2014.

After appearing in all 16 regular season games as a rookie in 2014, he then appeared in another 15 regular season games in 2015.

The University of Pittsburgh product played in five games for Indianapolis last season, catching one pass for 20 yards. He has 10 career receptions for 152 yards and a touchdown.

Patton was signed by the Jets this offseason after spending his first four seasons with the San Francisco 49ers.