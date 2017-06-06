Jimmie Johnson honors NASCAR legend with spectacular new helmet

NOTES: Jimmie Johnson wore a special helmet honoring NASCAR legend Cale Yarborough in Sunday’s race. “But, Cale, you’re the man. Thank you for all you have done for our sport”.

Martin Truex Jr. led three times for 102 laps, but was shuffled back after a Lap 343 caution flag fell during a pit-stop cycle.

Already a seven-time series champion, Johnson is now cementing his place in NASCAR history near the very top alongside the legends of the sport.

“I was able to get the power to the ground”, Johnson said of his restart.

“Those people that are close to me understand me and know me and know who I am outside the race track as a personable person, as a friend”. “We travelled across the country to race in the Amateur Nationals heading to Oklahoma, we stopped at a Hardees I walked in thinking I would meet Cale Yarborough and left with a burger”. It was very disappointing.

Johnson and the 78-year-old Yarborough are the only drivers in NASCAR history to win three consecutive championships.

Larson had led 241 of the 406 laps run, six more than the scheduled number because a late crash brought out the caution and set up a green-white-checker two-lap shootout to conclude the race.

“I’m trying to think of something smartass to say like he would”, Larson said, laughing at the comparison.

A wreck behind Johnson drew a caution, but Johnson already reached the overtime line, and he was declared the victor over Larson, Martin Truex Jr., Ryan Newman and Chase Elliott in the top five.

Byron, who won seven Truck Series races last season, is on the short list of drivers considered to replace Dale Earnhardt Jr.in the No. 88 Chevrolet next season at Hendrick Motorsports. I thought we were the best vehicle today, me and the No. 78 (Martin Truex, Jr.) I thought we were really good.

“He (Jimmie Johnson) did what he had to do to get the best launch that he did”.

The “awkward and weird fashion” that Johnson alluded to was a restart at the end of the race that saw him pass Kyle Larson for the win.

For Johnson, the victory marked his third win of the season in only thirteen races. Darrell Waltrip with 84 wins and Bobby Allison with 85 are lined up ahead of him and it he could very well pick them both off before the end of the year.

INDYCAR: Graham Rahal completed a doubleheader sweep in the Detroit Grand Prix, winning Race 2 to become the series’ first two-time victor this season. Most fans don’t want to see cars crashing in the back of the field as a driver claims the checkered flag. Last week’s race – albeit largely thanks to an inspired strategy call from his crew chief – was won by 27-year-old Dillon and driver of the season to date is arguably 24-year-old Larson. Ricky Taylor, Jordan’s brother, started the race in the auto from the 10th and final position on the grid after wrecking their Cadillac during Friday’s qualifying session.

On Saturday, Rahal, from New Albany, Ohio, became the first American to win in Detroit since Michael Andretti in 1996. It marked his third victory of the 2017 NASCAR season.

Indianapolis 500 victor Takuma Sato was eighth with his Honda-powered vehicle for Andretti Autosport.

Truex earned his fifth top-five and ninth top-10 finish of the season.

The daughter of Funny Car star John Force, she beat Antron Brown in the final with a 3.716-second pass at 328.62 miles per hour. I definitely, obviously, didn’t need that last caution there.

Brown had a 3.728 at 327.98.

Robert Hight topped the Funny Car field, and Tanner Gray was the fastest in Pro Stock.