JinkoSolar Holding Company Limited (NYSE:JKS) Analyst Recommendation

Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Oz Management Lp sold 275,000 shares as Jinkosolar Hldg Co Ltd (Put) (JKS)’s stock rose 9.66%. Alpha One also gave news headlines about the semiconductor company an impact score of 38 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

JinkoSolar Holding Company Limited was downgraded to ” by analysts at Citigroup. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,813,148 shares. Water Island Capital Llc owns 457,669 shares or 1.06% of their USA portfolio. The company has a market capitalization of $595.01 million, a P/E ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 2.03. Numeric Investors LLC now owns 835,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,729,000 after buying an additional 146,522 shares in the last quarter.

JinkoSolar Holding Co. had a return on equity of 33.72% and a net margin of 5.28%. (NYSE:JKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. After $-0.04 actual earnings per share reported by Cenovus Energy Inc (USA) for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -200.00% EPS growth. The firm had revenue of $737.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.13 million. For the quarter ending Sep-17, 2 analysts have a mean sales target of 725.30 million whilst for the year ending Dec-17, 4 analysts have a mean target of 3,161.35 million.

The company estimates total solar module shipments to be in the range of 2.5GW to 2.6GW in the second quarter of 2017, with the full year expectation to be in the range of 8.5GW and 9GW.

JKS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Company sells its solar modules under the JinkoSolar brand.

05/26/2017 – JinkoSolar Holding Company Limited was downgraded to ” by analysts at Morgan Stanley. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. On August 18 Credit Suisse held the company rating at “Outperform” and lowered the price target from $40.00 to $30.00.

03/07/2014 – Goldman Sachs began new coverage on JinkoSolar Holding Company Limited giving the company a " rating.

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. operates in the photovoltaic (PV) industry.

Revenue at Chinese solar module developer JinkoSolar increased to RMB5.78bn ($839.3m) in the first quarter of 2017, an increase of 9.4% on the RMB5.28bn posted in the same period a year ago. The Business’s segments are the manufacturing segment and the solar power projects segment.