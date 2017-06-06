Join retail giants in backing climate pact

After blasting Trump, Emanuel said he would join 30 cities, 10 states, 80 universities and more than 100 businesses pledging to meet the greenhouse gas emission targets set by the accord, just as if the agreement were still in place.

Baker had said he was disappointed in Trump’s decision and committed to promoting clean energy and reduced carbon emissions in MA, but demurred when asked earlier in the day about joining the coalition. “The president made an executive agreement because that was the best that we could do”, he said.

“We are already halfway there and we can accelerate our process further even without any support from Washington“, Bloomberg said.

The broad effort, called “We Are Still In“, comes days after President Donald Trump announced his plans to withdraw from the pact, a landmark accord signed in 2015 by roughly 190 nations that seeks to reduce the world’s carbon emissions.

“It’s unfair, it’s unreasonable and it would put our companies, especially the global companies headquartered in Pittsburgh, in a further disadvantage with our worldwide competitors”, Taylor said. Elon Musk, founder of Tesla and SpaceX, made good on his threat to leave several of the president’s advisory councils if the president pulled the U.S. out of the climate deal.

“The withdrawal of the United States from the Paris accord indicates the government’s lack of responsibility regarding the global community and it will increasingly isolate them”, foreign ministry spokesman Bahram Ghasemi said, according to the IRNA news agency. In 2008, MA lawmakers passed a law requiring the state to reduce its carbon emissions by at least 80 percent below 1990 levels by 2050. The Obama administration, for example, had committed the U.S.to reducing carbon emissions by 26 to 28 percent by 2025.

Trump’s withdrawal from the Paris accord – making the US just one of three countries, along with Syria and Nicaragua, not to participate – has been widely condemned by political and corporate leaders. He added at the time, “History will judge today’s efforts as pivotal”.

She added: “We can all weigh this out, but at the end of the day, watch what the president does”. Another 23 per cent expect no impact.

“Despite this decision, climate action remains undeniable and irreversible”.

California, New York and Washington will chair the U.S. Climate Alliance, which Brown said has been in the works for several months. Trump’s decision to withdraw from the climate deal gave plenty of reason for Putin to cheer.