Jordan king to visit Kuwait Tuesday amid Gulf crisis

“Many of Qatar Airways’ flights to southern Europe and Africa pass through Saudi Arabia”, the site said.

Egypt, the Arab world’s most populous nation, said on its state news agency that Qatar’s policy “threatens Arab national security and sows the seeds of strife and division within Arab societies according to a deliberate plan aimed at the unity and interests of the Arab nation“.

Saudi stocks rebounded to close higher as investors resumed buying shares on expectations MSCI will decide on June 20 to begin a review of whether to upgrade Saudi Arabia to an emerging market.

Qatar is the site of the sprawling al-Udeid Air Base, home to the forward headquarters of the US military’s Central Command. Maj.

Speaking at a news conference following a Cabinet meeting later on Monday, Deputy Prime Minister Numan Kurtulmus said Turkey was ready to fulfill its responsibilities to solve the problem.

In Sydney, Tillerson said he didn’t believe the diplomatic crisis would affect the war against the Islamic State group in Iraq and Syria.

Some experts had feared the current situation could trigger a repeat of the crisis in 2014, when several Gulf countries recalled their ambassadors from Doha, ostensibly over its support for the Muslim Brotherhood. “I doubt very much we will sit on the sidelines and let this crisis get more serious”. “There is no room for any more tension in the region, in the Middle East”, he said.

In response to the concerns, a FIFA spokesperson told Omnisport: “FIFA is in regular contact with the Qatar 2022 Local Organising Committee and the Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy handling matters relating to the 2022 FIFA World Cup”.

Oil prices rose after the moves against Qatar, which is the biggest supplier of liquefied natural gas (LNG) and a major seller of condensate – a low-density liquid fuel and refining product derived from natural gas.

The Clinton Foundation has confirmed it accepted a $1 million gift from Qatar while Hillary Clinton was USA secretary of state without informing the State Department, even though she had promised to let the agency review new or significantly increased support from foreign governments.

Some investors reportedly expect government run entities to step in and buy Qatari shares to help stem the slide.

Qatar long has faced criticism from its Arab neighbors over its support of Islamists. That compares with 1.2 percent in Saudi Arabia and 12 percent in the United Arab Emirates.

Qatar denies funding extremist groups. Consumption is traditionally higher during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, which is now being observed.

“We have no further comments for the time being”.