Judge will decide fate in Michelle Carter trial

Carter waived her right to a jury trial meaning the judge will hear the testimony and issue the verdict.

In a surprising twist Monday, Michelle Carter waived her right to a jury trial. So far two courts and several judges have determined her conduct to be egregious enough to warrant a trial.

Prosecutors say the then-17-year-old sent dozens of text messages to Conrad Roy in 2014 encouraging him to commit suicide.

He was found dead in his truck the next day. “No more waiting.” Court documents also allege that when Roy – who had a history of mental illness and had previously attempted suicide – got out of the truck because he was “scared”, during the suicide attempt Carter texted him to “get back in”.

Carter’s attorneys will likely argue the Plainville woman broke no law and was exercising her right to free speech.

Carter: If you don’t think about it, you won’t think about failing. “You just have to do it”.

Roy: Are you kidding me? Everyone will take care of them to make sure they won’t be alone and people will help them get through it. No word on how Monday’s developments will affect the length of the trial. One of them, Dr. Peter Breggin, claims that Carter was “intoxicated” by anti-depressants she was taking that should not have been prescribed to a teenager.

“Charging Carter with involuntary manslaughter in the present circumstances is a rather dubious effort to circumvent the fact that the MA legislature has not criminalized words encouraging someone to commit suicide”, Carter’s attorney, Joseph Cataldo, stated in an appeal.

Roy had just been accepted into college at the time of his death, but had been suffering from depression for some time.