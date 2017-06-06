Julia Roberts in talks to star in Mr. Robot creator’s next show

Days after her limited series adaptation of Today Will Be Different landed at HBO comes word that the Oscar victor is in talks to headline the TV drama series Homecoming from Mr. Robot creator Sam Esmail. It will be produced by Universal Cable Production and Anonymous Content. It is expected to be taken out to buyers soon.

For Julia Roberts, the breakout star of 1990’s Pretty Woman and 2001 Oscar victor for modern muckraker biopic Erin Brockovich, the role in Homecoming (should she close the deal, ) won’t be the only television project on her docket, since she’ll make her small-screen-headlining debut with Today Will Be Different, a limited series on which Roberts will serve as star and executive producer. It recently landed at HBO for development.

“Homecoming” is based on the podcast of the same name, a fictional political thriller involving a therapist at a secret government facility (Roberts), her boss, and a recently-returned soldier. Catherine Keener starred in the podcast, with Oscar Isaac as the soldier and David Schwimmer as her supervisor. Roberts is in talks to play the caseworker, the role voiced by Keener on the podcast.

Executive producers are Chad Hamilton Eli Horowitz, Micah Bloomberg, Alicia Van Couvering, Chris Giliberti, Alex Blumberg and Matt Lieber, alongside Esmail.

Homecoming and Today Will Be Different would mark Roberts’ first TV series starring roles. She was nominated for an Emmy for the HBO movie The Normal Heart in 2014.