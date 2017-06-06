Jurors deliberating abuse charges in ‘gifted’ girl case

A jury will deliberate whether or not Lee Kaplan sexually assaulted six young girls while acting as the family’s “prophet”.

Lee Kaplan’s child rape case is now in the hands of a Bucks County jury that adjourned for the evening Monday, about five hours into their deliberation.

Authorities allege that he fathered two children with one of the girls, who they allege had been “gifted” to him by her parents because he helped them financially.

Kohler pointed to what she called overwhelming evidence of Kaplan’s guilt, like him fathering two children by one of the girls, and terminology the girls used to describe the alleged assaults, words like “underparts” and “nakedness”. The girl is now in her late teens.

Hyde told the jury that this was a botched investigation from the beginning, suggesting that detectives and the girls’ mother coached them into saying they were assaulted.

The victims’ parents, Savilla and Daniel Stoltzfus, were convicted of child endangerment and are waiting to be sentenced.

The defense says he was taken advantage of by an opportunistic family.

Kohler disputed that the mother convinced her daughters to lie, pointing to multiple instances in their recorded meeting in which the woman told her daughters they did not have to speak to police, but should tell the truth if they chose to talk. She told the jury that Kaplan manipulated and brainwashed the victims, putting the fear of God in their heads if they didn’t do what he said.

Hyde said the younger girls initially denied any sexual activity with Kaplan but changed their stories after a meeting with their mother in October.

“They existed for one reason and one reason alone, and that was to satisfy him whenever he wanted and however he wanted”, Kohler said. The family believed that Kaplan could interpret dreams.