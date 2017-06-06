Jury selection for Cosby sex assault trial begins Monday in Pittsburgh

The search for 12 jurors and six alternates was expected to take several days. Defense attorneys sharply accused the Montgomery County, Pa., District Attorney’s office of engaging in the “systematic exclusion of African Americans” from the jury, an explosive charge that prosecutors vigorously disputed and that the judge in the case ultimately rejected. The first group included 53 women and 47 men, and 16 people of color. A new jury pool will be summoned Wednesday.

The complainant, Andrea Constand, went to police in January 2005 to report that Cosby had sexually assaulted her a year earlier.

She said she was “in and out” of awareness, “frozen” and “paralysed” throughout the alleged assault. The man said he could put that bias aside if instructed to do so, leading defence lawyers to accept him on the panel. The suit had been quickly thrown out, but he argued that the woman may be unfit for jury duty because she could harbor anti-government feelings.

Cosby does not plan to testify in his own defense, he told CNN host Michael Smerconish last week. The case is set for trial June 5 in suburban Philadelphia.

Ms Constant has accused the 79-year-old of drugging and molesting her during a visit to his home in 2004.

Hundreds of potential jurors could be interviewed in Pittsburgh this week as a crucial phase of comedian Bill Cosby’s sex assault trial gets underway.

The defence team struck four potential jurors on Monday and the prosecution struck two, including an older black woman.

All of them are white.

“People in Pittsburgh have conservative values so I think they’re going to run into some of the same issues that they would have here (in Montgomery County) as opposed to being sent to Philadelphia for a much more liberal juror pool”, Mullaney speculated.

The man once known as America’s Dad was charged in 2015 with felony aggravated indecent assault for allegedly drugging and molesting Temple University women’s basketball coach Andrea Constand in 2004.

But he has pleaded not guilty and is now free on a $1m bail.

Bill Cosby departs the Montgomery County Courthouse after a preliminary hearing in Norristown, Pennsylvania, US on May 24, 2016.

Cosby became the first black actor to star in a network TV show in 1965 but has alienated some younger blacks by criticizing their clothes, music and lifestyle.

One-third of the potential jurors questioned in Bill Cosby’s sex assault case say they’ve formed opinions about his guilt or innocence while two-thirds say it would be hard to serve. The trial will start June 5 near Philadelphia. Cosby arrived at the courthouse Monday morning, holding onto the arm of an assistant and ignoring reporters’ questions.

Cosby has admitted they had sexual contact that night but maintains that it was consensual and that medication he gave her was just an herbal remedy.

The criminal trial, which is scheduled to start June 5, marks a brutal fall from grace for the once treasured father figure who smashed through racial barriers and delighted audiences with his gentle, self-deprecating humor. Jurors will be about 300 miles (482 kilometers) from home, across the state in suburban Philadelphia.

One-third of the potential jurors questioned in Bill Cosby’s sex assault case Monday said they’ve formed opinions about his guilt or innocence while the majority said it would be hard to spend several weeks sequestered across the state.