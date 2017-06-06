Justices side with religious hospitals in pension dispute

The justices’ decision today in Advocate Health Care Network v. Stapleton resolves a question of considerable significance for the world of pension plans: whether the church-affiliated hospitals that play such a major role in our health-care system must comply with the Employee Retirement Income Security Act, which includes an array of rules created to ensure the solvency of pension plans and otherwise protect the plans’ beneficiaries.

The employees and former employees who brought the lawsuit had argued the exemptions weren’t meant to extend to “giant businesses” such as Advocate.

Those lower-court rulings prompted dozens of class-action lawsuits against religious organizations, including schools, that have relied on the church plan exemption for decades.

“Because Congress deemed the category of plans “established and maintained by a church” to “include” plans “maintained by” principal objective organizations, those plans – and all those plans- are exempt from ERISA’s requirements”, Justice Elena Kagan wrote for the court (emphasis in original).

The justices sided with three church-affiliated nonprofit hospital systems being sued for underfunding their employee pension plans. Using a series of logical formulations, the main opinion’s author, Justice Elena Kagan, concluded that the hospitals had the better of the argument, so they are entitled to the “church plan” exemption even if not set up or not now managed by a church, so long as they maintain an affiliation with a religious organization.

Their plans, the unanimous ruling said, qualify for the “church plan” exemption even if they were not set up or are not managed by churches or church organizations.

Both parties’ accounts of Congress’s objective in enacting the amendment tend to confirm the Supreme Court’s reading that plans maintained by principal-purpose organizations are eligible for the church-plan exemption, whatever their origins, the high court found. St. Peters is affiliated with the Roman Catholic Church.

Justice Neil M. Gorsuch, who was not on the court when the case was argued in March, did not take part in the decision. If the employees were correct – that Congress meant to burden affiliate-maintained plans with the same establishment requirement as church-maintained plans – you would expect Congress to have said that for purposes of the church exemption the reference to “a plan maintained by a church includes a plan established and maintained by [an affiliate]”.

Before joining Modern Healthcare in 2016, she worked at Law360 as legal newswire’s first D.C. bureau chief after three years as a court reporter covering the U.S. Supreme Court, D.C. Circuit and other federal courts and agencies.

“Even if the Court decides in their favor, the hospitals will have to establish that they are a PPO, as their counsel conceded at the argument, to qualify for the church plan exemption”, she said.

Today, the Supreme Court handed a long-awaited victory to religiously affiliated organizations operating pension plans under ERISA’s “church plan” exemption.

According to the employees challenging the hospitals, approximately 95,000 employees work for Catholic hospitals.

The ruling, which reversed a lower court’s decision, will save a number of religiously affiliated hospitals in IL and across the country from having to potentially pour more money into funding and supporting their pension systems. “These organizations thus bear little resemblance to those Congress considered when enacting the 1980 amendment to the church plan definition”.

ERISA is a complicated statute, and the arguments in Advocate Health Care Network involved a detailed, and very dry, examination of both the wording of the statute as well as Congress’ intent in passing it in 1974 and amending it almost a decade later-which Sotomayor pointed out in her concurring opinion.

“I really depend on my pension”, said Trimarco, who retired after 32 years at St. James and started taking her pension at age 62 in 2004.