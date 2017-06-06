Justin Bieber donates signed hockey stick to Manchester team after game

Justin Bieber donated a signed stick to Manchester’s professional ice hockey team after playing a pick-up game with them on Monday (05Jun17).

As a cloak of fuchsia pink signs flickered across the crowd at Sunday night’s One Love Manchester gig, Justin Bieber invited concertgoers to join in a chant shouting “love” which subsequently echoed across the arena, before breaking into acoustic versions of his hit singles, Cold Water and Love Yourself.

Moving performances were led by Ariana Grande, and included performances by Miley Cyrus, Black Eyed Peas and Coldplay. It comes after a jersey signed by the Sorry singer fetched several thousand pounds at auction a year ago, so bosses are hoping for similar success with the stick.

The emotional concert held in the U.K was a benefit where all proceeds went to the victims and families that were affected by the terror attack at an Ariana Grande concert on May 22, 2017. I thought Justin did great.

“I just wanted to take this moment to honor the people that were lost”, Bieber continued. “And he loves you, and He’s here for you”, he said. “To the families, we love you so much”, he said.

She added: “I love you guys so much, and I think that the kind of love and unity that you’re displaying is the medicine that the world really needs right now”. “Put your hand up if you’re not gonna let go”.