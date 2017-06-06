Justin Bieber fights back tears on stage at ‘One Love Manchester’

“Manchester, I love you with all of my heart”, Grande said before the performance, and just after singing “One Last Time” with Miley Cyrus, Pharrell and more of the show’s performers standing behind her in solidarity.

On Sunday, Ariana Grande gathered a bunch of the top artists to pay tribute to the Manchester attack victims with a benefit concert!

Gallagher and Take That hail from Manchester.

Grande performed nine songs including “Break Free” – plus a duet of “Don’t Dream its Over” by Crowded House with Cyrus, “Where is the Love” with the Black Eyed Peas and her own tune “My Everything” with a local high school choir, whose star-struck young members wept openly though the song. Grande, her voice exhausted from the long evening, paused with tears in her eyes before the song’s coda as the crowd, made up of people the same age as those who attended her concert in the area less than two weeks earlier, watched on – no doubt exhausted, but no less passionate for it.

Grande emerged onstage for the One Love Manchester concert Sunday.

“I had the pleasure of meeting Olivia’s mummy a few days ago and I started to cry and gave her a big hug and she said stop crying, because Olivia wouldn’t have wanted you to cry”, the pop star said.

She told the audience, “Manchester, we’re gonna be all right”.

Proceeds from the concert will go towards the We Love Manchester Emergency Fund, set up by Manchester City Council in partnership with the British Red Cross.

British singer Marcus Mumford held a moment of silence before performing at the Manchester benefit concert Sunday.

The 23-year-old “Sorry” singer led the audience in a “love” chant after performing stripped-down versions of “Love Yourself” and “Cold Water”. The leader of rock band Mumford & Sons then strummed his guitar and sang “Timshel”, which includes the lyrics: “But you are not alone in this, and you are not alone in this, as brothers we will stand and we’ll hold your hand”.

Others set to perform include Justin Bieber, Coldplay, Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus and Take That.

Fans Stacie Richardson and James Bend say there were shaken after the May 22 attack at Manchester Arena.

Richardson says Grande is “very courageous to come back so soon”. We won’t let this divide us.

More than 50,000 fans defied the increased terror threat in the U.K.to attend the gig at the city’s Emirates Old Trafford cricket ground, despite fears the event would be cancelled after seven were killed and more than 40 injured in another terror attack in London on Saturday night (June 3).

His performance was followed by a video message from U2’s Bono before Pharrell Williams took the stage to perform his Daft Punk collaboration Get Lucky.