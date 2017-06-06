Justin Bieber gets emotional during United Kingdom benefit concert

The British Red Cross says that more than $3 million (2.35 million pounds) was raised during One Love Manchester, Ariana Grande’s all-star benefit concert on Sunday in support of the victims of the Manchester Arena terror attack on May 22.

The emotional concert, which included moving performances from Robbie Williams, Liam Gallagher, Niall Horan and Take That among others, raised £2m which will go towards the We Love Manchester Emergency Fund.

The Manchester concert came the day after attackers targeted the heart of London, killing seven people. Grande told the audience that her song selection was influenced by the mother of 15-year-old Olivia Campbell, who died in last month’s bombing.

“I encourage you to choose love even when it’s hard”.

“I don’t want to feel or hear or see any fear in this building”, USA singer Pharrell Williams told the crowd as he led them in a rendition of his hit single Happy. “We had a different show planned and we had a rehearsal yesterday and we changed everything”.

Fellow singer Miley Cyrus joined the rendition and said: “I’d like to wrap my arms around each and every one of you and thank you …”

“This night is the kind of thing the world really needs right now”, she added.

United Kingdom stars Coldplay, Little Mix and Liam Gallagher were also there to deliver passionate performances.

He dedicated the song “to the attractive people who were killed and injured in the Manchester terror attack”.

Prior to the concert, Ariana Grande visited the Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital, where many of her young fans are being treated after suffering injuries due to the terrorist attack.

Grande performed throughout the show, singing her hits from “Side to Side” to “Break Free”.

Grande performed her duet Better Days with Victoria Monet and sang Where Is The Love? with Black Eyed Peas.

One of the most powerful moments was when the Parrs Wood High School Choir performed Grande’s “My Everything” with the singer.

Wearing a white sweatshirt with the words “One Love Manchester”, Ariana Grande opened the event with her hit single “One Last Time“.