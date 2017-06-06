Justin Bieber, other stars get emotional at One Love Manchester Benefit concert

Singer Ariana Grande cried as she sang a heartbreaking version of Somewhere over the Rainbow to close her One Love Manchester benefit concert.

The 23-year-old USA pop singer said she was inspired to change her set list for the One Love Manchester benefit concert after the mother of one of the teenage victims said her daughter would have wanted to hear the hits.

He added: “I expected her to stay, visit and comfort her wounded fans and relatives of those who died”.

According to the British Red Cross, the star-studded event, which also featured Katy Perry, Justin Bieber, Coldplay and hometown hero Liam Gallagher, raised more than $13 million to aid victims of last month’s attack. He sang and offered encouraging words to the crowd, who held inspirational signs in their hands.

“I don’t want to feel or hear or see any fear in this building”, US singer Pharrell Williams told the crowd as he led them in a rendition of his hit single “Happy”. “Thank you so much for your donations”.

“(God) loves you and he’s here for you.

“I just want to honor those who were lost, those that were taken from us”, he said as he fought back tears.

Revellers dressed for the occasion, with many wearing tops featuring a bee – a symbol for Manchester – and slogans expressing their love for the city. It’s a place we all love.

The 23-year-old pop diva belted out her several hits such as “Break Free”, “Side to Side”, “Be Alright” and “The Way” during the three-hour show.

“This evening has been filled with love. and bright energy”, she said. “All we feel here tonight is love, resilience, positivity”, Williams said.

The large crowd had fallen at the start of the concert to remember those who were killed and injured in both Manchester and London.

“Our thoughts are with everyone who has been affected by this”, singer Gary Barlow said.

A further terrorist attack in London on Saturday night had led to speculation that Ariana may pull the plug on the concert, but the singer opted to stand strong in the face of the attackers.

“We’re still singing our songs, our songs, our songs”.

Piers Morgan has apologised to Ariana Grande after he criticised her decision to fly back to the USA after the Manchester terror attack.

As one man put it, “it’s the real spirit of Manchester”. Other performers included Little Mix, Niall Horan, Imogen Heap and Victoria Monet.