Karnataka: Pregnant woman burnt alive for marrying Dalit

In yet another incident of honour killing, a 21-year-old pregnant Muslim woman was burnt alive by her own family for marrying a Dalit man at a remote village in Bijapur district on Saturday night.

Banu Begum and 24-year-old Sayabanna Sharanappa Konnur, both residents of Gundakanala village in Bijapur’s Muddebihal taluk, had fallen in love and had kept their relationship a secret as their families would disapprove.

When Banu got pregnant, the couple chose to return to Gundakanala, assuming that their families would accept their marriage. After the police let off Sayabanna, the couple chose to elope and get married. When Banu’s parents got to know about their relationship, on January 22, they assaulted Sayabanna.

Sayabanna was brutally assaulted by the girl’s family but he managed to escape with bite marks all over his body but Banu could not escape.

The couple returned home last week but on Saturday, the woman’s family barged into their house and allegedly set her ablaze, police said. She had also been stabbed multiple times.

“Sayabanna arrived at the station and was severely injured”. He narrated the event and ran back to pick up Banu, Patil said.

Sayabanna received minor injuries while trying to douse the fire but was unsuccessful. Sayabanna cried and screamed for help but all in vain.

“Based on Sayabanna’s account, none of Banu’s neighbours came forward when he begged them for help”.

Banu’s family, was so enraged that they dragged the girl to the local police station and sought a case of POCSO to be filed against Sayabanna.

“We are still on the lookout for two other sisters of hers in connection with the incident”, Jain added. Rather, Banu’s family allegedly once again assaulted Sayabanna brutally. However, the police dropped the charges against him as they did not find any criminal case against Sayabanna. “They also filed a written complaint in this regard”, Patil, was quoted as saying by The News Minute. Shortly after this, the couple moved to Goa.