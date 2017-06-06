Kasahmir : Zakir Musa asks Muslims to stand up against oppression

In his first audio message since joining the global terrorist organisation, reiterated that the war was not just limited to Kashmir.

Two senior Jammu & Kashmir police officers confirmed it was Musa’s voice.

“Indian Muslims are most unconscionable and have forgotten about the battle of Badr”, he states before going on to talk about the issue of cow vigilantism in India.

Zakir Musa’s call for a holy war on those who claim to be gau rakshasks – or cow protectors – was released in a 4-minute audio clip and is the first public statement by a Kashmiri militant on the self-styled vigilante groups.

“Indian Muslim is the most shameless community I have witnessed. Our sisters and daughters are being raped and they are chanting “Islam is peace”, he said.

“They (Indian Muslims) are the most “beghairat qaum” (shameless community) who can not speak up against oppression and injustice”. Is this what our Prophet and his “salafs” (followers) have taught us?

A video of masked men released earlier claimed allegiance to Zakir Musa and said they leaked the information of Sabzar Butt to the security forces. “We are crores now but only as slaves”. “Come forward or it will be too late for you”. Rebutting the claims, Musa said as Hindustan Times quoted,”I don’t have to give clarifications to anybody but I want to tell these people that if you claim to be from my group then why not meet”.

The clip carried a background display of al Qaeda’s noted motivator and recruiter Imam Anwar al Awlaki (killed in Yemen in 2011) picture and quote, “The end result is that Islam will win”.

Musa then quotes the sayings of Prophet Muhammad (PBUHS) and recalls Conquest Of Hind (Gazwa-e-Hind). “Are not all our tragedies only because of the United Nations?“.

Amid reports of his involvement in the killing of Hizb ul Mujahideen commander Sabzar Bhat, the rebel Hizb fighter Zakir Musa has issued an audio message here. “Inshallah, we will establish Islamic rule across the world”, he said.

In the audio message- over four minutes in duration, the Kashmiri fighter mocks at reports of him being the rat in the killing of Sabzar Bhat, who had taken over the reins after Burhan Wani died fighting the armed forces past year, Zakir says “masked men” claiming to be his aides must meet him.