Kellyanne Conway’s Husband Swipes at Trump on Twitter

Kellyanne Conway’s husband has a very different take from his wife on Donald Trump’s early morning “travel ban” defense on Twitter.

George Conway had been considered for at least two high-ranking Justice Department jobs, including Solicitor General.

George Conway quickly pointed out that Trump’s missives could undermine his own administration’s efforts, noting that Trump’s executive order will likely have to face Supreme Court scrutiny, and the Trump administration line on the subject should be consistent.

The same day Kellyanne Conway took to the airwaves to complain about the media’s focus on Donald Trump’s Twitter habits, her husband was tweeting his disapproval of the president’s Monday morning tweetstorm.

In a tweet Monday morning, which George Conway commented on, Trump wrote: “The Justice Dept. should have stayed with the original Travel Ban, not the watered down, politically correct version they submitted to S.C”.

“These tweets may make some ppl feel better, but they certainly won’t help [Office of Solicitor General] get 5 votes in SCOTUS, which is what actually matters”, he wrote.

Conway said that she would not allow blame to be put on Trump in the wake of the what she said was the 23rd ISIS-inspired or directed terrorist attack.

From outside the White House, however, the response to the tweets was unanimous from all points along the legal spectrum: Trump is not helping himself, and, to the contrary, he is making defending the executive order more and more hard.

The revised order narrowed the scope of the original, but both have been blocked by lower courts.

The ban is now headed to the Supreme Court, where those suing are expected to file legal briefs next week.

The American Civil Liberties Union said on Twitter that they “may incorporate” Trump’s tweets on the ban “into our Supreme Court argument”.

Donald Trump’s early morning Twitter tirades went global Monday morning after POTUS called out London Mayor Sadiq Khan in a early A.M. tweet spree regarding the actions being implemented in the aftermath of London’s terror attacks.

“I just find it really disappointing that not only did you have one of your staff on before me for several minutes on the president’s tweets, now we’re eight minutes into this interview and you’re doing it again”, he said.