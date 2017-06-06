Kellyanne Conway’s husband weighs in on Trump

Administration officials also insisted that the order was not a “travel ban,” but instead a 90-day “pause” in admitting travelers from the six countries, believing that the word “ban” supported the argument that the order was discriminatory.

Even potential allies criticized the president’s statements, including George Conway, the husband of Trump’s counselor Kellyanne Conway, who recently withdrew from consideration for a top Justice Department job.

The message contradicts what White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders said just hours earlier to defend Trump after his early Monday morning tweets about the travel ban.

In a tweet on Monday night, Trump said, “That’s right, we need a TRAVEL BAN for certain unsafe countries, not some politically correct term that won’t help us protect our people!”

“In any event we are EXTREME VETTING people coming into the USA in order to help keep our country safe”.

Trump said his Justice Department should ask for an “expedited hearing” on the second ban and “seek much tougher version!” The president’s lawyers argue that the courts should focus on the text of the order and defer to the president’s authority over national security.

In court, DOJ lawyers were asked if the White House was proceeding with drafting the vetting measures.

Trump’s 140-character musings Monday may have undercut his own efforts to persuade the Supreme Court to reinstate his revised travel ban, which Trump called a “watered-down, politically correct” version of what he’d originally sought.

If the Supreme Court decides to take the case, Trump’s latest tweets will likely further undermine his position.

Trump used his initial response to the attack late Saturday to promote his travel ban – which US courts have blocked.

Trump was referring to his controversial original travel ban, which barred the entry of citizens of seven Muslim-majority countries to the United States, but was quickly fired down in several federal courts shortly after its disastrous implementation. A federal judge in Hawaii cited comments from White House adviser Stephen Miller, suggesting the changes from the original travel ban were merely cosmetic and would have little practical effect. He urged the justices to accept the travel ban on its face and disregard the campaign statements. The White House did not immediately respond to requests for that information and the Justice Department declined to comment.

One attorney who has challenged the executive order in the courts also weighed in on Twitter, pointing out Trump’s tweets and saying “we don’t need the help but will take it!” “Perceptions matter”, Tisch said at a hospitality conference hosted by New York University.

The administration is defending a new order created to pass judicial muster, though courts have repeatedly rejected it.

You know, because of Donald Trump’s irrational anger about what’s happening in the world, he is going to screw himself, and his followers, the people who wanted to see this, out of the only real accomplishment this man has made.