Kerr return adds gloss to big win for unstoppable Warriors

The series moves to Cleveland Wednesday, where yes, the Cavaliers must win at least one game to avoid being swept. Steph Curry finished with a triple double of his own scoring 32 points with 10 rebounds and 11 assists and Kevin Durant followed up his 38 point performance in game 1 with 33 points in game 2 and he also had 13 rebounds and 6 assists. Kevin Love provided a needed scoring boost in Game 2 after Kyrie Irving did the same in Game 1 but nearly no one else came through, sending the Cavs to a 132-113 loss and an 0-2 series deficit. Against any other team, LeBron played well enough to win, which is why it’s so worrisome his effort wasn’t enough to even make it a close game.

A 7-0 burst early in the second quarter gave the Warriors a 47-35 lead, but there was no mistaking the determination of James, who was hoping to get a road win in his 31st straight playoff series.

It’s Comeback Night at Game 2 of the NBA Finals.

“It seemed like it’s personal for both of them”, Draymond Green said.

The Golden State Warriors are on a record-breaking run in the 2017 National Basketball Association playoffs. Love added 27 points and Kyrie Irving had 19. After all, they had to team up for a chance to take him down.

The key one came late in the third quarter after Cleveland cut the deficit to four points.

Attles played for the Warriors in some of the franchise’s most memorable games, including Wilt Chamberlain’s 100-point masterpiece in 1962.

“That’s what they do”, James said.

While James has thrived so far and had 29 points, 11 rebounds and 14 assists to tie Magic Johnson’s record with his eighth career Finals triple-double Sunday, he hasn’t gotten almost enough help.

The Warriors, on the other hand, have gotten key contributions from their four All-Stars: Curry, Durant, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green, as well as from players like Livingston, Andre Iguodala and Zaza Pachulia at times to set an National Basketball Association record with 14 straight postseason wins. “No, it’s not over”.

Down 0-2 in the Finals, it’s no surprise that James wasn’t in the mood for any nonsense. If Cleveland manages to win Game 3, all the talk of last year’s collapse will add pressure to Golden State that they haven’t had to deal with thus far. “We need to take that mentality to Cleveland”.