Kerr returns, leads Warriors in 132-113 rout

“We’re young. We’re hungry”.

“We love when he’s aggressive”, Durant said. We have to figure out a way to get him going, get him going early.

Here are three big takeaways from Sunday night’s game, which gave Golden State a 2-0 series lead as the series shifts back to Cleveland for Game 3 Wednesday night on ABC15.

At -18 in 14 minutes in Game 2, Smith joined a terrible group: Players whose teams were outscored by at least one point per minute with them on the court in an NBA Finals game. So the ideal playoff mark wasn’t overly lauded. “Trust me, we know”. Last year, the Cavaliers were able to draw space for Irving, and he capitalized.

The combination of Curry and Durant has been the difference in this series, with the combined might of two of the NBA’s top five players trumping the usual dominance of James, who finished with 29 points, 11 rebounds and 14 assists in 39 minutes. It was only the second time in NBA Finals history that opposing players had triple-doubles.

“That’s what they do”, James said. “But it will mean something”.

“I just told him to continue to be patient and the game will come to you”, James said. As I say, never waver in terms of whatever the outlook looks like.

It was only the second time in playoff history that rivals managed triple doubles in the same game, the other in 1970 by New York’s Walt Frazier and Milwaukee’s Lew Alcindor, later known as Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

Guard Stephen Curry had a triple-double of his own but also committed eight turnovers. “And to me that usually indicates that the ball’s going to go in”.

Klay Thompson shook off his shooting slump to score 22 points in his most productive two-way game of the postseason. Golden State is +24 in the third quarter over the Cavs in the first two games of this series.

He, too, shrugged off individual glory. “But heading to Cleveland, we’re going to have to be a lot smarter”. It’s very hard to imagine a LeBron-led team being swept. “If the Cavaliers are going to duplicate what we saw previous year, they’ll have to figure out how to slow the Warriors” lightning scoring pace while getting other people involved in the scoring.

“The intention is to coach tonight and the rest of the series”, said Kerr, who last coached in Game 2 of the Warriors’ first-round playoff series against Portland. “But we can’t afford to be asleep and we need to get to 50-50 balls, or else they’ll make you pay for it”.

He relinquished his role during the first round of the playoffs in late April due to complications resulting from back surgery two years ago.

Golden State improved to 14-0 this postseason to keep alive a chance of becoming the first group to go unbeaten all the way to a title.

TURNING POINT: After a layup by Irving pulled the Cavs within four, 86-82, with 5:42 left in the third quarter, the Warriors responded with a 16-6 run, closing the quarter with a 102-88 lead. On Jan. 7, the Memphis Grizzlies overcame a 20-point deficit at Golden State to defeat the Warrio’rs for the second time this past regular season.

“I thought we were more physical from the point of attack”, James said. When you have Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry and Draymond Green and Klay Thompson playing like this, no challenge seems extraordinary.

“It was a great moment for him and for the crowd and everybody showing their appreciation for all he’s been through”, said Curry, who was brilliant in the victory.