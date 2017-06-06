Khuram Shazad Butt and Rachid Redouane named as London Bridge terrorists

Saturday’s terror attack in London was top of the agenda as political parties resumed campaigning on Monday for the June 8 mid-term election, with Labour holding deep cuts in police funding under Conservative rule since 2010 responsible for the assault.

Both Butt and Redouane had been living in Barking, east London, police say.

‘It is clear that Anjem Choudhury and his band of terrorist sympathisers were known to the police for many years, ‘ Mr Shafiq said.

Mohammed Shafiq, who leads anti-extremism organisation the Ramadhan Foundation, said he knew of Butt and was “not shocked he would do such a thing”.

Assistant Commissioner Mark Rowley said United Kingdom security and intelligence forces have stopped 18 plots since 2013, including five since the Westminster attack in March.

A statement from Mayor Sadiq Khan’s office said the vigil is being held this morning at Potters Fields Park, an open space which surrounds City Hall on the River Thames near Tower Bridge. In March, five people died after a man drove a van into pedestrians on London’s Westminster Bridge and stabbed a policeman.

“This has been a truly ghastly few weeks”, said London police chief Dick, who added the spell of recent attacks was unprecedented in her working experience, which began in 1983.

The ride-hailing giant refunded the rides of all customers who used the service during the London terror attack on Saturday within the affected areas.

Media reports also said one of the jihadists had been reported to anti-terrorist police on at least two occasions and was married with two children.

Six women between the ages of 19 and 60 and four men between 27 and 55 years old remained under arrest Monday.

He said: “I am here to show respect to the people who were murdered and the injured.The whole world shows them respect.We will win and continue normal life”.

The attackers were wearing what appeared to be explosive vests that were later discovered to be fake.

Police said they had to prioritise resources on suspects who were believed to be preparing an attack or providing active support for one. The London attack, carried out by three knife-wielding men in a rented van, is apparently unconnected to the Manchester bombing. It made the claim in a statement published by its Amaq news agency.

“However, there was no intelligence to suggest that this attack was being planned and the investigation had been prioritised accordingly”, police said.

In video footage of the aftermath, Ho was seen clutching his bleeding neck while being escorted to an ambulance by a police officer.

A journalist and martial artist is being hailed as a hero after sustaining a near-fatal stab while saving another person in the terror attacks that shocked London on Saturday. “We grieve the loss of our lovely, loving daughter and sister”.

Born and raised in Castlegar, British Columbia, Archibald had later lived in Calgary, where she worked at a homeless shelter before moving to Europe to be with Ferguson.

Archibald would have had “no understanding of the callous cruelty that caused her death”, her family said in a statement.

The family asked that people honour her memory by making the community a better place.