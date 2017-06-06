Kushner Attempted to Set Up Direct Line to Putin – NYTimes

During an audio-only press gaggle, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer was asked about the mysterious, albeit inconsequential, now-deleted “convfefe” tweet President Donald Trump made in the wee hours of Wednesday morning. Trump himself has also reportedly offered up his personal cell phone number to world leaders. The person and others discussing private conversations spoke on condition of anonymity.

David Sanger, National security correspondent, The New York Times; author, “Confront and Conceal: Obama’s Secret Wars and Surprising Use of American Power”.

Deputy press secretary, Sarah Sanders, filled in, prompting rave reviews from the media and feeding more rumors that Spicer would be replaced. The position had gone unfilled after campaign aide Jason Miller – Trump’s original choice for communications director – backed out of the job in December before the president’s inauguration.

“They have talked to many people, including me”, Bossie said.

The presidential son-in-law held at least three major staff meetings on the first work day after the Memorial Day weekend – without once mentioning the explosive probe rattling the Trump presidency, Politico reported.

Trump wants to respond more aggressively to allegations of Russian meddling in the 2016 election and questions about investigations of possible ties between Trump’s campaign and Moscow.

But he declined to say whether he’s been contacted by Trump or anyone else about a return engagement. Ted Lieu (D-Calif.), Jerry Nadler (D-N.Y.), Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) and Peter WelchPeter WelchHouse Dems to WH: Revoke Kushner’s security clearance Five roadblocks for Trump’s T infrastructure plan Hopes of bipartisanship fade amid Comey chaos MORE (D-Vt.), who signed a similar letter with him in April.

Presidents generally place calls on one of several secure phone lines, including those in the White House Situation Room, the Oval Office or the presidential limousine. That’s one reason the Kushner overtures are getting so much attention.

Trump tweeted just after midnight on Wednesday: “Despite the constant negative press covfefe“. Trump poked fun at the typo, tweeting around 6 a.m., “Who can figure out the true meaning of “covfefe”???”

They call it a giant and arrogant step over the line – perhaps even treasonous – for a private citizen to try to set up covert communications with a hostile power like Russian Federation, particularly after US intelligence agencies accused Moscow of trying to interfere in the 2016 election to help Trump.

Mike Dubke, who was the White House communications director, resigned, although he was spotted working at the White House on Tuesday after Reince Priebus, the White House chief of staff, told reporters he would “remain onboard until a transition is concluded”.