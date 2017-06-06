Kuwait’s emir urges Qatar to ease tensions

The White House said US President Donald Trump is committed to working to de-escalate tensions in the Guf.

Jordan’s King Abdullah II will head to Kuwait on Tuesday to meet with that country’s leader, Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah, APA reports quoting Anadolu Agency. “His Highness the Amir, in a phone call with the Qatari Amir, hoped Sheikh Tamim would give a chance to efforts aimed at “containing tension in brotherly relations among brothers”, the statement published on Monday read.

Talking to Al-Jazeera, the foreign minister said Kuwait’s ruler had asked Qatar’s emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, to postpone his speech regarding the crisis, which biggest diplomatic rift in the Persian Gulf region since the 1991, late Tuesday night.

Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Egypt said earlier on Monday that they chose to cut off diplomatic relations with Qatar, accusing it of supporting terrorism.

Qatar’s foreign minister Sheikh Mohammed Al-Thani contacted his counterparts in Tunisia, Sudan, Algeria, Morocco and Pakistan on Monday to discuss the boycott and potentially ensure that other countries did not follow suit.

Separately a Kuwait Foreign Ministry official said the country would continue to take a “moderate and balanced” approach to regional issues.

Meanwhile, Makkah Gov. Prince Khaled Al-Faisal, who is also an adviser to King Salman, met with Kuwaiti Emir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah late on Monday during a short visit.