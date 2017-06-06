Kyle Larson wins Dover Xfinity race for 2nd straight victory

The fast-food restaurant chain was Yarborough’s sponsor, although a young Johnson didn’t realize that.

A first-time victor at Dover, Larson collected the eighth XFINITY victory of his career, finishing 1.173 seconds ahead of Blaney. Johnson remained in the top five most of the afternoon, passed Larson on the final lap and crossed the overtime line in first place.

“To tie him is just mind-blowing”, said Johnson.

On the restart, Johnson was able to get ahead of Larson heading into turn 1. “We’re trying to increase our inventory of our helmets, and we had one coming in this weekend, and my helmet painter and I discussed doing a tribute helmet.to honor Cale Yarborough, to help younger fans know the name, know the face”.

Growing up in El Cajon, California, Jimmie Johnson idolized Cale Yarborough.

“I had no idea it was a burger stand, and I really thought when I walked in the door I was going to Cale Yarborough’s race shop”. I think that is good value for the defending champion of the race. I was very disappointed.

Johnson, with three wins this year, eyes more championships and more wins.

The victory gives Johnson 11 in his career at the Monster Mile, and his third Monster Energy Series win in 2017. Cale is one of only two drivers to win three consecutive series titles in 1976-1978 while driving for the legendary Junior Johnson.

Larson had his second win of the season in his grasp until he spun the tires on a restart.

His says loud and clear he has a deep respect for NASCAR’s greats.

When most of the contending cars came to pit road under caution on Lap 332, Dillon kept his no. 13 Germain Racing Chevrolet on the track, along with the affiliated Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet of Ryan Newman.

Martin Truex Jr., who won at Dover a year ago, took the first two stages Sunday. JGR hasn’t won a Cup race all season and Busch is on an 0 for 28 skid dating to last year’s Brickyard 400.

“He did what he had to do to get the best launch that he did”, Larson said of Johnson. A positive approach is welcome at times, but there is nothing “good” about 25th under any circumstance.

Larson led 137 of 200 laps in the No. 42 Chevrolet and won for the third time in six races this season. He has won twice in his career at Dover with an average finish of 14.708 and a driver rating of 105.4. The next win for Johnson will tie him with Darrell Waltrip and Bobby Allison for fourth as both drivers posted 84 wins in their Hall of Fame careers.

At this rate, Johnson could pass them by the end of the season.

“I watched Cale — he was one of the toughest, hardest racers that I ever watched race, fearless, and drove the auto over the edge – and Jimmie does the same thing, but Jimmie makes it look smooth”, Hendrick said. Track: Dover International Speedway (oval, 1 mile).

Over the next 80 laps, the No. 24 vehicle got as high as third before fading in the middle of Stage 3. She rallied from brushing the wall, losing a lap and running outside the top 20 through most of the first half of the race. (10) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 406, 9.

Brad Keselowski is sick of the way Kyle Busch’s churlish behavior is often linked as an excuse for his desire to win. (6) Kurt Busch, Ford, Accident, 93, 38. Another Ford contender, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., had trouble early and was the first auto retired on the day. Larson had a comfortable lead and victory seemed certain.

A quick look at his recent numbers is enough to tell you that Dover isn’t Busch’s strongest track.