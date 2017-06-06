Kyrie Irving vs. Stephen Curry

As LeBron James reminded us, Cleveland, this one is for you – the first title of any kind for Cleveland in 54 years. The Warriors are back with a more formidable team after adding Kevin Durant, a healthier one after Stephen Curry was banged up last postseason, and not even LeBron James and the Cavs are given much chance of stopping them.

We take a look at the five things to notice in the NBA Finals, the league’s best-of-seven championship final which starts on Thursday. With the Cavs down 3-1 and on the verge of elimination, LeBron James, 32, and Kyrie Irving, 25, teamed up to rack up 41 points each, according to USA Today. Previously, James spent the first seven years of his career as a Cavalier. Facing two top-10 offensive teams in the semifinals and conference finals, Cleveland allowed more than 105 points just once.

“I felt like when I got here, I could fill in some gaps, fill in some holes just in the way these guys approach the game and the level of seriousness it takes every single day”, West said.

On July 11, 2014, James officially declared that he was returning home to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Kyrie brings the Championship to Cleveland. On Monday, I explained how Uncle Drew is playing his most efficient basketball entering the Finals. That’s the highest in history for a minimum of five playoff games.

It was fun to root against LeBron when he went to Miami. James has called Golden State a “juggernaut” but the Warriors aren’t buying all that talk.

This season, the National Basketball Association has followed form, but that is not the norm in terms of our predictions of superteams.

This time around the Cavaliers had a full roster at 100 percent health. But both teams are really good. Kerr has also missed 10 of Golden State’s 12 games this postseason. and the team has gone 12-0. The prediction has now changed, however, as the company believes the Warriors will win. Green was also suspended by the league from game six. A video game simulation has them going the distance.

Kerr took the leave between Games 2 and 3 of the opening round against the Portland Trail Blazers to find a remedy for the migraines and nausea he has experienced stemming from back surgery nearly two years ago.

However, no two franchises have met in three consecutive Finals until now. It was a crushing defeat for the Warriors, who led 3-1 before the Cavs won three games in a row to claim the championship. Kevin Durant came on board, but only because a one-time massive spike in the salary cap (due to a new television deal) made it possible.

Once again both teams had no trouble taking care of business in the playoffs and here we are again. Warriors vs. Cavaliers Part III. It’s the first final with teams having a combined one loss since the 1950s.

Durant is looking to win his first NBA Finals.

The Boston Celtics and Los Angeles Lakers have combined for 33 championships and 52 NBA Finals appearances.