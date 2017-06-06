Landcadia Holdings Inc. Warrant (LCAHW) Seeing Increased Action in Session

The original version of this report can be read at https://www.themarketsdaily.com/2017/06/05/daiwa-securities-group-inc-acquires-171-shares-of-biogen-inc-biib-updated.html. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 5,568 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after buying an additional 3,776 shares during the period. Biogen Inc has a 12-month low of $223.02 and a 12-month high of $333.65. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 192,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,870,000 after buying an additional 2,442 shares during the last quarter. About 1.09 million shares traded. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has risen 7.92% since June 5, 2016 and is uptrending. More interesting news about Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Biogen Inc (BIIB) Stock Can Help You Earn Income From Thin Air” published on June 05, 2017 as well as Bizjournals.com’s news article titled: “â€‹Another top Biogen executive stepping down” with publication date: May 25, 2017. BIIB’s SI was 2.16M shares in June as released by FINRA.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 buy, and 2 selling transactions for $432,584 activity. Country Trust Bank now owns 89,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,986,000 after buying an additional 6,360 shares in the last quarter.

Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) traded down 0.24% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $256.04. It has underperformed by 14.50% the S&P500.

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Inc Daily – Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts’ ratings for Biogen Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com’s FREE daily email newsletter. (NDAQ:BIIB), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Biogen Idec Inc. had 41 analyst reports since July 23, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel.

Busey Trust CO increased its position in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The rating was upgraded by Leerink Swann on Monday, November 7 to “Outperform”. RBC Capital Markets maintained Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) on Wednesday, October 7 with “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse given on Wednesday, January 20. The company was initiated on Wednesday, September 9 by Jefferies. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company was maintained on Tuesday, August 25 by Cowen & Co. The institutional investor owned 15,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Moreover, Sectoral Asset Mgmt has 2.67% invested in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Biogen Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. The Firm focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering therapies to people living with serious neurological, rare and autoimmune diseases. It has a 16.09 P/E ratio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2016 Q4. Its down 0.08, from 1 in 2016Q3. Price T Rowe Associates Inc.

Shares of ETFis BioShares Biotechnology Products Fund (BBP) are moving on volatility today -0.95% or $-0.35 from the open. 183.23 million shares or 1.51% less from 186.04 million shares in 2016Q3 were reported. Its down 6.51% from 135,200 shares previously. Capstone Asset Management reported 0.18% stake. Crestpoint Capital Ltd Liability invested 0.51% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB). Old National Financial Bank In has 1,021 shares. Dubuque Fincl Bank invested 0% in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB). Clarivest Asset Management Limited Company, a California-based fund reported 66,105 shares. Raymond James Finance Svcs Advsr, a Florida-based fund reported 29,298 shares. PANGIA ROBERT W also sold $1.61 million worth of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) on Monday, January 9. Columbus Circle Invsts has invested 0.44% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB). Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $277.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, May 25th.

Since January 9, 2017, it had 2 buys, and 4 insider sales for $4.56 million activity. Also, VP Paul J. Clancy sold 9,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. $2.88M worth of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) was sold by Clancy Paul J. It dropped, as 90 investors sold BIIB shares while 341 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 273 raised stakes. Cibc World Mkts reported 0.01% stake. Bancorporation accumulated 0.04% or 16,991 shares. Fenimore Asset Mngmt accumulated 73,655 shares or 0.47% of the stock. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Limited Liability Corp reported 449 shares. Gsa Cap Partners Limited Liability Partnership holds 7,692 shares. 20,000 were reported by Sivik Glob Health Ltd Co. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter valued at about $659,000. Prelude Capital Limited Company holds 4,214 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii reported 31,878 shares. Parasol Invest Management Limited Liability Company holds 265 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio.