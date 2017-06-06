Langworthy leads Florida into 3rd straight Super Regional

One potential starter, freshman righty Garrett Milchin, was ruled out because he was being rested over the weekend due to arm fatigue.

It took longer than Florida Gators baseball wanted to get through the 2017 Gainesville Regional, but it eventually moved on to Super Regional play by taking down the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats 6-1 in an elimination game on Monday.

“It was not an easy regional for us, but we figured it out”, Florida coach Kevin O’Sullivan said. “He’s just a gamer simple as that; he does a lot of things well”. I’ll say this: It does not surprise me that he pitched 4 innings today. “I was hoping for two”.

Facing a 3-1 count off left-hander Joseph Calamita, Langworthy nailed with a three-run shot over the right field wall and into the palm trees.

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. | Kyle Datres, Brandon Riley and Tyler Lynn each drove in two runs to help North Carolina beat Florida Gulf Coast in an NCAA Tournament elimination game Sunday. The Gators put two runners on with no outs in the first and fourth innings, but did not score in the first five innings of play, with a Langworthy foul-out on a bunt beginning the squandering of the two-runner opportunity in the fourth. Deacon Liput’s bases-loaded single in the second accounted for both Florida runs. Five pitches later, Langworthy ripped his third career home run just past the scoreboard in right field to give the Gators the only runs they would need. “All I ask of them every day when we come to the field is that they play hard from first pitch to last pitch and they’ve done that all year”.

Florida scored a fourth run in the seventh when India singled through the left side, stole second, advanced to third on a wild pitch and then came home on a Dalton Guthrie single to center field. Freshman Kirby McMullen opened the game with 2 2/3 scoreless innings in his first start. The Wildcats also won multiple games in the same tournament for the first time in six NCAA appearances and won a game in Gainesville, regardless of the opponent, for the first time in school history.

“It was a breaking ball that backed up and he threw me a couple earlier in the at-bat so I figured that one was going to back up as well”, Langworthy said.

“Pound the strike zone, that was my mindset”, said Langworthy, a former Williston High standout.

McMullen and Langworthy had pitched this year, if not in situations quite so pressurized; Bethune-Cookman had to turn to Nate Sterijevski, a hero at the plate on Sunday, for its final three innings of work – which quadrupled Sterijevski’s seasonal workload from one inning to four. Josh Stowers hit a three-run home run before delivering a game-tying RBI double in the seventh inning, and Logan Taylor knocked in the go-ahead run as Louisville edged Xavier 8-7 to clinch the Louisville Regional.

The sophomore showed no signs of fatigue, closing the game with 2 1/3 scoreless innings and earning his 16th save of the season.

Up 4-1, Florida tacked on runs in the eighth and ninth innings on a Horvath sacrifice fly and a Nelson Maldonado RBI single.

The Gators (45-17), the No. 3 national seed, will host Wake Forest (42-18) in a super regional over the weekend.