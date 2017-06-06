Last officer still in hospital after shootout recovering

Authorities say the last of three Laredo police officers wounded during a shootout with a murder suspect is showing improvement.

Officer Mario Casares was discharged from Brooke Army Medical Center in San Antonio.

Officers spotted a vehicle matching Rodriguez’s auto description about 4:20 p.m.in the parking lot of a convenience store.

Laredo police say two other wounded officers underwent surgery Saturday and should recover.

Records show Rodriguez previously served time for a Houston slaying.

According to University Hospital, Officer Arturo Vela was released Sunday. Both men received a police escort back to Laredo.

33-year-old Officer Agapito Perez remains in the Intensive Care Unit at University Hospital after he suffered a gunshot wound to the face.

Rodriguez, 50, was taken to a local hospital where he died from his injuries, police said.

Authorities had located Rodriguez at the store after the fatal shooting of his girlfriend.

When police caught up with Rodriguez, he began shooting at them.