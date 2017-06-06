Law enforcement: ‘Multiple fatalities’ reported in shooting in industrial area near Orlando

In 2016, there have been at least six mass shootings reported in the United States, leaving at least 71 people dead.

The most recent records by the Bureau of Labor Statistics say workplace homicides rose by 2 percent to 417 cases in 2015, with shootings increasing by 15 percent. “We’ll be working with Orange County to determine the reason for the shooting“.

The shooter, who was carrying a gun and a knife, committed suicide, Demings said.

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) – Law enforcement authorities said there were “multiple fatalities” following a Monday morning shooting in an industrial area near Orlando. Expected to update us soon. “What this is at this point is likely a workplace violence incident”. No indication of terrorism connection.

Seven people survived. Orange County Sheriff Jerry Demings said during a briefing on Monday that about 12 people were at the company.

One woman and three men were pronounced dead at the scene, while another man died at a local hospital.

Four of the five victims were identified by police Monday afternoon as Robert Snyder, 69; Brenda Montanez-Crespo, 44; Kevin Clark, 53; and Jeffrey Roberts, 57.

Demings said Neumann used a semi-automatic pistol to shoot his victims with; most of whom were shot in the head.

Demings said a 45-year-old former employee entered Fiamma carrying a gun and knife and shot the five victims.

The shooting began after Neumann slipped through a rear door into the cavernous Fiamma Inc. factory, an area larger than two football fields where awnings are stitched together for recreational vehicles.

“The one-year mark of the Pulse Nightclub shooting is just days away – and now once again, the eyes of the nation are on Orlando as we grapple with awful gun violence”, said Everytown/Florida Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense chapter leader Michelle Gajda. But after interviewing both men involved, deputies filed no charges, Demings said. What is known about the shooter’s past is that he was a veteran, having been discharged in 1999, and that he was formerly charged with possession of marijuana, a DUI, and a misdemeanor battery. She said her sister was in the bathroom when she heard shots. She came out and saw someone lying on the floor.

“She just kept saying, ‘I’m OK; I’m OK, ‘” Adams said. The victim of that incident was not among the dead Monday, Demings said.

The FBI report tally includes all shootings that occur inside a business, regardless of whether the shooter worked there. ‘God had his hand on her, ‘ she said.

The gunman was identified as John Robert Neumann, Jr. The company makes awnings for campers and vans.