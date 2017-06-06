Lawyers: Man is scapegoat in Oakland fire deaths

Two men have been charged with involuntary manslaughter in connection with the tragic warehouse fire in Oakland that claimed the lives of 36 during a concert in December.

Derick Almena and Max Harris were charged Monday with 36 counts of involuntary manslaughter for the deaths of three dozen people who died in the December 2 fire in Oakland.

O’Malley said Almena and Harris could face up to 39 years in state prison if they’re convicted.

But so far, only Harris and Almena are facing criminal charges.

Once Almena changed the occupancy of the building, it became his responsibility under the California Fire Code to install fire suppression systems but he never did so, according to Harbison.

Between November 2013 and December 2016, police showed up at the warehouse multiple times to check on complaints but Almena and Harris often met police outside the warehouse and told officers that no one lived there, records show. It’s not known if Harris is represented by an attorney.

“Everything I worked for is gone”, Almena posted. He was arrested in Los Angeles County and will be transported to Alameda County to face the charges.

But she says if there is a trial, she wants to be in the courtroom to see for herself someone being held accountable for the deaths of Alex, Michaela, and so many others.

Mariah Benavides, who babysat for the couple’s kids occasionally starting in 2012, said she recalled instances in which Almena and Allison left her alone with the children for days at a time while they hosted parties at different venues, including a warehouse called Cloud 9. Ng has not commented publicly on the fire.

Alameda County prosecutors declined to discuss whether more people would be charged, but they did say their investigation was closed.

Attorney Mary Alexander represents 11 of the families who lost loved ones in the Ghost Ship.

Danielle Boudreaux said she was friends with Almena and his wife for eight years before they had a falling out over conditions at the warehouse.

Drenick would not say whether more criminal charges will be filed.

“There is more responsibility to go around”, Boudreaux said. Investigators from the US federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) once looked into electrical wiring as a likely cause.

Authorities say that because almost all of the evidence was destroyed by the flames, the precise cause of the fire may never be determined.

In the criminal filing, the DA blamed the defendants for allowing individuals to live in the warehouse and deceived the police, fire department and owners about that fact; allowing large groups to assemble in the warehouse for musical events and blocking one of two means of egress on the day of the fire; and conducting unpermitted and uninspected construction, including electrical work. The site lacked permits for either activity.

Darin Ranelletti, Oakland’s interim director of planning and building, told CNN last year the warehouse had not been inspected in 30 years.

The lawsuits also name as defendants a promoter, a California-based music label, a Madison, Wisconsin-based musician and two landlords of nearby properties who “provided utilities and services to the Ghost Ship, including a supply of electricity from their premises and a restroom on their premises for use by patrons and invitees during music and other events”.