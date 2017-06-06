LEADING OFF: Astros seek 11th straight win, Dodgers vs Nats

The Dodgers for the second time in 2017 get a showdown series at Dodger Stadium against a 2016 playoff opponent, and for this three-game series beginning Monday night at Dodger Stadium, the Nationals are playing well at the time.

The last time the Washington Nationals and Los Angeles Dodgers squared-off, the Dodgers ended the ‘Nats season with a 4-3 win in Game 5 of the 2016 National League Division Series. The Dodgers are second in the NL in starters’ ERA (3.52), but one of their best pitchers, Alex Wood (5-0, 1.90 ERA) is on the DL as well with joint inflammation in his pitching shoulder. A whopping 11 runs were scored in the ninth inning in that one.

Gio Gonzalez (4-1, 3.03 ERA) will start tonight for the Nationals.

The only below-average Washington regular has been Trea Turner, who was so dynamic past year as a rookie, but is hitting just.262/.289/.410 as the regular shortstop this season. Coming out of the week, Ryan Zimmerman brought 70 hits, 37 runs, 15 homers and 45 RBI, while Daniel Murphy had 69 hits, 35 runs, 10 homers and 38 RBI. The Nationals went 5-1 against the Giants and Athletics while the Dodgers went 4-3 against the Cardinals and Brewers. In his 46.0 innings and 2-5 record this season, Ryu has a 3.91 ERA with 42 Ks and 17 BBs. Shortstop Corey Seager has a.OBP of.382 with 55 hits, but the big story is rookie left fielder Cody Bellinger and his 12 home runs. Seager whiffed 0-for-3 on Sunday, while Turner is now fighting off an injury. Their 2016 struggles against left-handed pitching carried over into 2017, and the Dodgers were facing a southpaw starter nearly literally every other game for the first few weeks.

OUR PREDICTION: The under has cashed in five of the last seven meetings between these two teams when the game is played in Los Angeles. That said, he played St. Louis and Miami in that time-not exactly prime competition. Even so, Harper sports an on-base percentage above.440 and leads a Nationals offense that is tops in the league in many offensive categories.

Gonzalez allowed three earned runs, eight hits and three walks with six strikeouts over 6 1/3 innings in a win Tuesday in San Francisco. All things considered, I’ll stick with Washington in a cross-country win here.