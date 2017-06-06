LeBron James and Kevin Durant once recorded a rap song together

Kevin Durant and LeBron James may be facing off in the NBA Finals, but they have teamed up before.

At one point in the third quarter, the Cavs cut an 11-point deficit to four, but James committed a foul that led to two points and then committed a turnover that led to a fast-break layup plus a foul shot by Kevin Durant to ignite a 16-4 run that gave the Warriors a 16-point lead. But he affected the game in every other conceivable way, defending to the near death.

His 55.8 percent field goal efficiency has been key throughout the postseason and is showing in bunches now that he’s taken shots with more regularity.

Rihanna was not seen courtside as she was in Game 1, but this NBA Finals re-rematch of your Golden State Warriors and the Cleveland Cavaliers saw the return of a much more important figure – head coach Steve Kerr, who’d been out since early May with complications from spinal surgery.

Durant’s scoring has taken pressure off Stephen Curry and allowed the Warriors to withstand Cleveland runs so well that they haven’t trailed after the first quarter in either game.

The Cleveland Cavaliers hoped Game 2 of the NBA Finals wouldn’t look at all like Game 1. They’re going to try to get more offensive rebounds.

“But I think he’s doing a good job trying to play with pace, pushing the basketball”.

“I heard the track years ago during post production for ‘Thunderstruck, ‘” said agent Eric Goodwin, who executive produced the film and once represented both Durant and James. LeBron James played an aggressive free safety on Livingston, giving him 10 feet of space both on and off the ball while patrolling action elsewhere. He can drive to the basket, dunk on you.

The result was a wide-open 3-point attempt directly above the left elbow, where Green is shooting 12-of-25 during the playoffs – a percentage over 15 points better than his regular season mark.

Now adding to Cleveland’s woes: Klay Thompson’s shot is back.

He plays offense. He plays defense.

The answer is an easy one for Cleveland. He forced the Cavaliers to adjust to the Warriors.

There was something to the way Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue approached Game 2 of the NBA Finals that, theoretically, bore a resemblance to entering a lion’s den in a meat suit. Just because it worked once, though, certainly doesn’t mean it will one year later.