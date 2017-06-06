LeBron James and Kevin Durant recorded a rap song together in 2011

Kevin Durant has been even better.

LeBron James and Kevin Durant are now battling it out on the court as their teams play each other in the NBA Finals, but it looks like they were once a team together back in 2011 when they reportedly hopped in the studio together.

Both have expressed their love for music, so during some down time they chose to write and record a hip-hop track, according to ESPN. According to ESPN, the National Basketball Association superstars made a never-before-released rap song together in 2011 during the lockout.

According to Chris Haynes of ESPN, James and Durant collaborated on a song that was never released to the public back in 2011, a year before the two went head-to-head in the 2012 NBA Finals when they were members of the Miami Heat and Oklahoma City Thunder, respectively.

An ESPN source who has heard the duet, penned and performed by both players with Durant providing the beats, described it as “a quality track” with lyrics that were “surprisingly well-crafted and delivered”. One person who has heard the song says he recalls Durant rapping the first verse, James hopping on for the second and then Durant finishing it off.The song’s title and theme are unknown, as are its whereabouts.

According to the report, another anonymous source said the song is “surprisingly well-crafted and delivered”, which is a surprise because most rap made by basketball players is completely awful. “It was very good”.

Currently, there aren’t any plans for the song to be released publicly. “I suggested submitting it to Warner Brothers for the movie soundtrack, but KD wanted to keep it private”, Goodwin said of the song. The series returns to Cleveland for Game 3 on Wednesday night.