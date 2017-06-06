LeBron James And Kevin Durant Recorded Unreleased Rap Track

The track was reportedly made during the 2011 lockout, before the two had their first battle in the NBA Finals when LeBron was on the Miami Heat and KD was on the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The Golden State Warriors have played in the NBA Finals in each of the past three seasons, but this year’s team is leaps and bounds better than the previous two.

This is tremendous. Not only are James and Durant going head-to-head in the NBA Finals, but we’re on the cusp of having their never-before-heard single being released to the public.

The arrival of Kevin Durant made the Warriors the top favorite to win the 2017 National Basketball Association championship title.

According to ESPN, Durant and James recorded the song together when they were working out in Akron during the summer of 2011.

An ESPN source who has heard the duet, penned and performed by both players with Durant providing the beats, described it as “a quality track” with lyrics that were “surprisingly well-crafted and delivered”. It likely was somewhere in OH, however, as the duo had been working out together for some time.

Haynes reports both players have confirmed the existence of the track, but it’s whereabouts are unknown.

It looks like LeBron James and Kevin Durant recorded a rap song together that may or may not see the light of day. In fact, he wanted the folks behind Durant’s 2012 movie Thunderstruck to include it in the soundtrack. “It was very good”.

The long lost LeBron James-Kevin Durant rap collaboration isn’t so long lost after all. However, the song has never been released publicly, and the duo apparently plans to keep it private.