LeBron James, Kevin Durant Recorded a Hip-Hop Song During 2011 Lockout

Durant (who you may remember from the Based God’s Curse) and James (who you may know because he is extremely famous) are now opposing each other in the NBA Finals but many anonymous sources have recently revealed that the two recorded a track together back in 2011.

An ESPN source who has heard the duet, penned and performed by both players with Durant providing the beats, described it as “a quality track” with lyrics that were “surprisingly well-crafted and delivered”.

The track has not been released and its title and theme are unknown. Would the news of there being a secret mix tape featuring LeBron James and Kevin Durant rapping together do the trick?

The song was being considered for Durant’s 2012 movie “Thunderstruck“. It’s unknown what the name of the track is or where it now is located.

“I heard the track years ago during post production for ‘Thunderstruck, ‘” said agent Eric Goodwin, who executive produced the film and once represented both Durant and James. “It was very good”.

“KD wanted to keep it private”, Goodwin told ESPN.

While this track my never be released to the public, LeBron and KD have a few old raps still floating around the internet.

