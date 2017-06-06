Liam Gallagher plays surprise set at One Love Manchester benefit

The couple travelled to London after Sunday night’s concert at Old Trafford saw a host of stars join Ariana Grande in tribute to those killed at Manchester Arena, many of whom were children.

Everyone noted how particularly courageous and strong Ariana was throughout the entire concert, ending with an emotional rendition of “Somewhere Over The Rainbow” that left audience members and Grande herself in tears.

One of the most powerful moments was when the Parrs Wood High School Choir performed Grande’s “My Everything” with the singer.

‘Ariana Grande has inspired people up and down the country with her selfless acts of kindness, ‘ the petition’s creator, Matthew Duggan, explained.

With a quick rewrite, Williams made “Strong”, a catchy tune great for crowd sing-a-longs, about Manchester’s enduring spirit. Speaking at the time, she said: “I’m so honoured and humbled to be here tonight to share and spread love”.

During the almost three-hour concert, Grande was joined by a school choir onstage to sing her own hit, “My Everything“.

Ariana Grande at One Love Manchester.

Revenue from ticket sales and the marketing the show raised over £2m while pledges and donations from across the world totaled £10m.

Grande, who described herself as “broken” following the May 22 bombing, had immediately returned to the USA, interrupting her Dangerous Woman world tour and later promising to return for the charity concert.

It was to honor 22 people killed at Grande’s Manchester concert in May. “To the families, we love you so much. It’s all very sad, but we’ll get over it”, Liam said according to The Independent.

The Manchester concert came the day after attackers targeted the heart of London, killing seven people.

Take That rocked the crowd with a high-energy performance.

Rachel Jea, 32, said she was at Grande’s previous Manchester concert and felt it was important to attend Sunday’s show to regain trust after the bombing.