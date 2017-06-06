Liberals React to Dem Loss in Montana

The special election for Montana’s at-large Congressional District was a odd and unpredictable affair from the beginning, with Democrat Rob Quist, a celebrity folk singer, facing off against Republican Greg Gianforte, a tech millionaire with ties to white nationalists, hate groups, and Russian oil companies.

One change Gianforte will have to adapt to once inside the halls of Congress is the constant questions coming from reporters. With the possibility of a Democrat holding a US House seat in the state for the first time in two decades, the race drew worldwide attention. The Republican candidate’s margin of victory was only 7 percent on Thursday night, compared to 15.8 percent for the Republican candidate November.

Greg Gianforte has apologized for allegedly body-slamming a journalist – after declaring victory in the heated Montana U.S. House election.

“Last night I learned a lesson”. And I’m not proud of what happened.

President Donald Trump is overseas on a five-nation tour, but he’s tuned in to politics back home. His Democratic rival Rob Quist has 43%.

On Wednesday, Ben Jacobs, a reporter for the Guardian, said that he was “body slammed” by Gianforte as he tried to ask a question about the recently released Congressional Budget Office assessment of the impact of the House repeal-and-replace plan for Obamacare.

Gianforte had aligned himself with Trump. Ben Jacobs was trying to ask Gianforte about healthcare, according to an audio tape captured by the British newspaper’s correspondent.

Republican leaders were largely quiet in the lead-up to poll closures.

Ryan’s campaign spokesman congratulated Gianforte early Friday. “That’s the Montana way”, he said. “Now he needs to resolve his legal issue so that he can start off on the right foot serving his constituents”, Stivers said.

He has been charged with misdemeanour assault, for which the maximum penalty is a $500 (£385) fine and a six-month jail term.

Stivers’ Democratic counterpart, Rep. Screnar said she and her husband have known Gianforte for the better part of a decade.

The assault allegation didn’t seem to faze voters.

Shaun Scott, a computer science professor at Carroll College in Helena, voted for Gianforte despite the assault charge.

“We’ve watched how the press is one-sided”. Donald Trump Jr. campaigned with Gianforte in the weeks prior to the election, and Vice President Mike Pence recorded robocalls for the candidate.

On the Democrats’ side, former presidential candidate Vermont Sen. “Democrats who have won statewide in Montana tend to be moderate, and Quist is no moderate”.

“It is unsettling on many levels that Greg Gianforte physically assaulted a journalist and then lied, refusing to take responsibility for his actions”. But it might have been too late for the incident to boost Quist.