Lindsborg teen killed in Ellsworth Co. crash

The crash happened at around 4:30 p.m. on K-141 about seven miles west of Marquette.

O’Dell, 15, of Lindsborg, died Sunday afternoon after his pickup truck collided head on with a pickup driven by Garrett W. Scritchfield, 30, of Lindsborg on Kansas Highway 141, 7 miles west of Marquette, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol. After being struck, the Ford came to rest in a ditch and was fully engulfed in flames, the report said.

O’Dell was pronounced dead at the scene and transported to Parsons Funeral Home in Ellsworth. A 4-year-old girl was also hurt. Kayla was not wearing a seatbelt, according to the report. A 2-month-old in the second truck was in an infant vehicle seat and was uninjured. Students were able to gather Sunday night at Bethany Lutheran Church and will be able to meet in the Smoky Valley High School Commons throughout the day on Monday.

In a statement issued via social media, officials with Dollars 400 Smoky Valley said the district’s crisis plan is now underway.

The crisis team met this evening.

“Please keep both families in your thoughts and prayers”.