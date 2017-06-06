Little Mix criticized for risque outfits at Ariana Grande’s Manchester benefit concert

The pop princess returned to Manchester, as promised, after her quick departure to the U.S. following the attack, to host an emotional fundraising concert at Manchester’s Old Trafford Cricket Ground. Authorities have said the attack started with a van plowing into pedestrians and then involved three men using large knives to attack people in bars and restaurants at a nearby market.

Grande visited injured fans in the hospital before the concert and met the mother of Olivia Campbell, one of those killed during the Manchester attack.

Grande’s manager, Scooter Braun, said in a statement on Sunday that the singer’s show would go on with “greater purpose” following Saturday’s attack. Ariana Grande cried when she closed out the concert with an emotional rendition of “Somewhere Over The Rainbow“. He called the event a “statement that hatred and fear will never win”.

Katy was one of dozens of celebrities who performed at the benefit, which raised almost $3.5 million, according to the British Red Cross, bringing its total to more than $12 million so far. It was an emotional night that found the singer taking the stage along with other superstars like Katy Perry, Coldplay, Miley Cyrus, Pharrell and Justin Bieber during the One Love Manchester event, which raised $2.6 million in donations for the We Love Manchester Emergency Fund.

To donate £5 to the We Love Manchester fund, text LOVE to 70507.

The students were invited to sing with Grande after uploading their cover of the song on YouTube to honour those that were affected by the attack. We won’t let this divide us.

He wrote on Instagram: “So happy to see that last night’s concert in Manchester proved that love always prevails”. Tell us what you think in the comments. Additional performers, like Black Eyed Peas and Little Mix, were added later on, while Noel Gallagher and Imogen Heap gave surprise performances.