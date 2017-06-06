London Attack and British Elections: Are Markets Too Calm?

Culture secretary Karen Bradley, speaking on the BBC’s Today programme on Monday morning, floundered as she attempted to defend the Conservative record on police numbers and funding, eventually admitting that numbers had fallen.

“And there’s a call by people being made in the emergency services who say the cuts in police numbers during her time at the Home Office are appalling and that has to be challenged, and it’s been challenged”.

Security is taking centre stage in the election campaign as party leaders call for action to tackle radicalisation after Saturday’s London terror attack.

Jeremy Corbyn has called for Theresa May to resign as Prime Minister for presiding over cuts in police numbers as Home Secretary.

“Yes we do have a problem, we should never have cut the police numbers”. But this does little to deflect from the simple fact that the number of officers on Britain’s streets have declined on her watch.

The Sun has a story about Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn proposing a garden tax which will “clobber” more than 10 million people, while the Mail carries a double page spread about Mr Corbyn and his suggested sympathy for the IRA and Hamas. Instead, once again, she pointed to her record of protecting funding for counter-terrorism policing and said that since 2015, police budgets had been protected.

“We need to look right across the strategy and resourcing of the police and beyond”, she said. Labour refused for two years to match the Tories’ ring-fencing of the police budget. At the same time, it has been pointed out that they’ve foiled 18 attacks in the last four years alone and that it would be near impossible to closely monitor the thousands of people on the MI5 watch list.

Ms Dick said she hoped the pace of the attacks in the last nine weeks would not become the “new normal”.

But that is just the tip of the iceberg as the events of Manchester and London Bridge show: the Conservatives’ record on security is not flawless, but the sheer naked hazard implicit in giving the control and the security of the country to Jeremy Corbyn and Diane Abbott at a time like this is too great to countenance. “It’s also about the powers you give police and I’ve been responsible for giving the police extra powers to combat terrorism”, she said. She said the police and intelligence forces as well as communities across Britain would have to rise to the new nature of the terrorist threat facing Britain, which often involved the use of “low tech methods” and individuals who could rapidly move having from an idea to actually carrying it out.

Image: How the number of firearms officers have dropped.

Labour have pledged to recruit 10,000 more police officers over the next parliament.

London’s mayor, Sadiq Khan, however, agreed that the election should go ahead as planned.

“I felt passionate about what I was doing [but] in 2010 I had to leave”.