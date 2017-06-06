London attack investigation: Several detained in probe, UK cops say

Armed police launched further raids in east London as they raced to arrest those with links to the attackers and tie down the full picture of the three men who carried out a vehicle and knife rampage in central London on Saturday night which left seven people dead and almost 50 injured.

Police named Khuram Shazad Butt and Rachid Redouane as two of the three men in the ISIS-claimed attack, noting that “formal identification has yet to take place”.

There were seven people killed and at least 48 injured, including 21 critically, after the three attackers drove into pedestrians on the London Bridge, then got out and began stabbing people at pubs and restaurants at the Borough Market.

He was wearing the team jersey when he was shot dead by police.

Redouane, a 30-year-old who police said was claimed to be of Moroccan and Libyan descent, was not known to British Authorities however.

Bangs and gunshots have been reported as two more addresses in east London were searched by police in connection with Saturday’s deadly terror attack in the capital.

Scotland Yard says he also used the name Rachid Elkhdar, as well as a different date of birth which made him five years younger.

The efforts on identifying the third attacker are ongoing, police said.

Meanwhile, all 12 people who were arrested after the attack were released without charges, they added.

May said Monday the police and counter-terrorism operations were adequately funded and staffed and that the official threat level was to remain at “severe”, meaning an attack was highly likely.

A vigil will be held on Monday evening near London Bridge in honour of the victims of the attack, which took place at around 10pm, while a minute’s silence will take place at 11am on Tuesday. He was a British citizen and had lived in east London for a number of years.

The 30-year old Archibald had worked at a homeless shelter in the western city of Calgary before she moved to the Netherlands to be with her fiancé, Tyler Ferguson.

The attackers wore what appeared to be suicide belts, authorities said.

However, we have built up an extensive profile of Khuram Butt, his family life and career.

The London attack, carried out by three knife-wielding men in a rented van, is apparently unconnected to the Manchester bombing. She had attended Calgary’s Mount Royal University where one of her teachers described her as an “academically strong” student who really found a home in her field, working with homeless people. A photograph of a man carefully balancing his mug of beer as he walked amid those fleeing the attack on Saturday night went viral online, inspiring thousands of memes and becoming for many a symbol of calm resistance in the face of terror.

Al-Muhajiroun has also been linked to Michael Adebolajo, one of the men convicted of slaying British soldier Lee Rigby near a military barracks in southeast London in 2013. “We will defeat the terrorists”.

Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said that seven other French nationals are hospitalized, four of them in serious condition.

But a parent also told us that she confronted him and asked him not to speak to her children any more – fearful they were being radicalised.

He said there was still “great sorrow and anger” across the city about the “barbaric ” and “cowardly” attack.