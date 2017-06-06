London attack: Pakistan-origin man among three attackers

Khuram Shazad Butt and Rachid Redouane, both from Barking, were two of three men who mowed down pedestrians on London Bridge and went on a stabbing rampage in Borough Market.

Police said in a statement on Monday that British police and intelligence agencies were familiar with 27-year-old Khuram Shazad Butt, a British citizen born in Pakistan.

Of the 48 people taken to the hospital following the violence that started on London Bridge and continued in Borough Market, officials said Monday that “36 are now being cared for in London hospitals with 18 remaining in a critical condition”. The three terrorists, who were wearing fake suicide belts, were shot dead by police.

Redouane, who also goes by the name Rachid Elkhdar is claimed to be a Moroccan and Libyan. The Andaz hotel in Liverpool Street was also used as a rescue centre.

London police chief Cressida Dick said that, while some of the recent attacks in Britain had global dimensions, they had a largely domestic “center of gravity”.

Police are trying to learn more about them and if they were assisted by anyone else.

British counterterrorism investigators searched homes and detained more people Monday in the London attack investigation as a political firestorm developed over Prime Minister Theresa May’s role in reducing the ranks of police officers.

“I would urge anyone with information about these men, their movements in the days and hours before the attack and the places they frequented to come forward”, Metropolitan Police Assistant Commissioner Mark Rowley said in Monday’s statement.

Meanwhile, eighteen people remain in a critical condition and a further 18 are still being treated in hospital after Saturday’s attack on London Bridge, British health authorities said on Monday.

One alleged attacker had a connection to Ireland, a source briefed by an Irish counter-terrorism official said.

Melissa McMullan told Sky News on Monday that police said her brother James McMullan’s bank card was found on one of the bodies after the attack, which claimed seven victims.

London mayor Sadiq Khan warned extremists they will never win as mourners gathered at the service in Potters Fields Park, near London’s City Hall.

Khan said he had been too busy dealing with the fallout from the attack to respond directly to the tweet. “Perpetrators are inspired to attack not only on the basis of carefully constructed plots after years of planning and training-and not even as lone attackers radicalized online-but by copying one another and often using the crudest of means of attack”.

Mr Mimbo said Butt had grown a longer beard and worn traditional Islamic dress more often over the two years he had known him, but showed no sign of radicalisation.