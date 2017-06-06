London attack: Pakistani-origin man among two attackers identified

With the London attack dominating attention, a reduction in the number of police officers in England and Wales by nearly 20,000 during May’s six years as interior minister from 2010 to 2016 shot to the top of the election agenda. A third attacker is believed to be a foreign national but remains unnamed.

“The police and our partners are doing everything we can across the country to help prevent further attacks and protect the public from harm”, Assistant Commissioner Mark Rowley said in a statement.

They were identified as Khuram Shazad Butt and Rachid Redouane, both residents of London.

A vigil was held Monday evening for the victims of the attack, including 30-year-old Canadian Christine Archibald.

Muslims leaders from across Britain have refused to bury the three ISIS-claimed attackers who brought terror to central London and killed seven.

“At least 7 dead and 48 wounded in terror attack and Mayor of London says there is “no reason to be alarmed!” Neighbors in Barking told CNN that they had recognized Butt as one of the three dead attackers from Saturday night.

“We have given increased powers to the police to be able to deal with terrorists – powers which Jeremy Corbyn has boasted he has always opposed”, she said.

He said there was still “great sorrow and anger” across the city about the “barbaric ” and “cowardly” attack.

Speaking on This Week on RTE Radio One, Mr O’Dwyer said that as they got up from their table to leave the restaurant, they saw a commotion outside on the street. “Witnesses said people threw chairs and pint glasses at the men, who wore what police said were fake explosive vests”. Like May, senior police officials described a recent spate of terror attacks – the bridge rampage was the third major strike in three months – as posing an “unprecedented” threat.

Ms Mansoor said in the confusion it would have been easy to run in the wrong direction, heading back in the direction of the attackers. “We are working closely with the Metropolitan police and security services and are happy to assist on measures like planning and traffic management”.

Police have foiled 18 terror plots since 2013 and are managing 500 active investigations involving around 3,000 individuals at any one time, according to two security sources who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak about ongoing investigations. She was one of seven people killed on Saturday night in the van and knife attack by the three Islamist terrorists.

“We grieve the loss of our lovely, loving daughter and sister”.

“She had room in her heart for everyone and believed strongly that every person was to be valued and respected”, the statement said.

Before Archibald moved to Europe to be with her fiancé, she did social work in Calgary at Alpha House Society, a homeless shelter for those dealing with addiction. Her family in Castlegar said in a statement that Archibald “would have had no understanding of the callous cruelty that caused her death”.