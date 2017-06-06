London attack:Pakistani-origin man among two attackers

Seven people were killed in London late Saturday night after a van rammed into people on the London Bridge and continued on to nearby Borough Market, where police said three assailants got out of the van and stabbed multiple people. “However, there was no intelligence to suggest that this attack was being planned and the investigation had been prioritized accordingly”, police said. He also used the name Rachid Elkhdar, with a different date of birth. Redouane claimed to be Moroccan and Libyan.

“The police and our partners are doing everything we can across the country to help prevent further attacks and protect the public from harm”, Assistant Commissioner Mark Rowley said in a statement. A third suspect, who was also fatally shot, was not named yesterday.

Three other officers were hurt in the attack.

May was asked whether she regretted as Home Secretary presiding over cuts that have seen 20,000 fewer police officers on the country’s streets, in the wake of Saturday night’s attack.

Nickie Aiken, leader of Westminster Council, said she believes the Westminster Bridge barriers should be permanent installations.

‘This is our way of life, London will never be broken by terrorism.

Police said on Sunday they were holding 11 people, all arrested in raids on two addresses in Barking in suburban east London. But London Mayor Sadiq Khan said cuts have been draconian.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan said in a news conference early Sunday that some of the injured are in critical condition.

Dozens were injured, many of them critically, in the attack that started on the London Bridge, when three attackers swerved the vehicle into pedestrians then, armed with knives, rampaged through Borough Market, slashing and stabbing anyone they could find.

Police raided a number of properties in Barking and Newham in the days after. The Amaq news agency, which is affiliated with the IS group, said “the London attacks” were carried out by “a detachment of fighters from Islamic State“.

The first fatal victim was reportedly identified as Canadian national Christine Archibald.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said a French citizen was also killed. Campaigning resumed Monday after being suspended by major political parties in the aftermath of the attack. Masood was shot dead by police.

Ms. May has said the three attacks including one on Parliament in March 2017 weren’t connected in any operational sense but were linked by what she called the “perverted ideology” of extremist Islam.

On May 22, Salman Abedi, a British-born suicide bomber, killed 22 people and injured scores of others at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester in northwestern England.

A vigil will be held in central London on Monday evening to remember the victims of the attack.

“I am pleased that the Prime Minister is speaking about conversation: it implies that we must listen to one another and work together to be part of a truly United Kingdom”.