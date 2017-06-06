London attack: Police detain more people in search for accomplices

Police have foiled 18 terror plots since 2013 and arrest around one person every day in counter-terror raids, Ms Dick said.

British Prime Minister Theresa May said police had identified all three attackers and would release their names “when the investigation permits”. Witnesses said people threw chairs and pint glasses at the men, who wore what police said were fake explosive vests. May said the vote would take place as scheduled Thursday because “violence can never be allowed to disrupt the democratic process”.

A similar attack in March on Westminster bridge, carried out by 52-year-old Briton Khaled Masood, killed five people and injured more than 50.

She described the recent attacks as “unprecedented in my working life” and added: ‘We in this country have faced a terrorist threat throughout my life – it changed and morphed and we will change and adapt to what appears to be a new reality for us’.

The Islamic State militant group, which is losing territory in Syria and Iraq to an offensive backed by a US -led coalition, claimed responsibility for the London Bridge attack, though it is unclear whether the attackers had links to the group.

Her family in Castlegar, British Columbia, says Archibald “would have had no understanding of the callous cruelty that caused her death”.

One of the men believed to have carried out the deadly weekend attack in central London was a known radical Islamist who was filmed unfurling a black flag resembling the one used by the Islamic State group and raised the suspicion of a neighbor after allegedly trying to lure local youngsters to join his jihadist campaign.

In another act of bravery, a British Transport Police officer tried to take on the London Bridge jihadis only armed with his baton before they stabbed him and he was rushed to hospital.

“We got blocked in”.

With the London attack dominating attention, a reduction in the number of police officers in England and Wales by nearly 20,000 during May’s six years as interior minister from 2010 to 2016 shot to the top of the election agenda.

An off-duty police officer was also injured. The police said there would be “increased physical measures on London’s bridges to keep the public safe”, and on Monday, concrete barricades had been erected on at least one of the city’s major bridges as commuters made their way to work.

“Over the last seven years, we as a city have lost 600 million pounds ($775 million) from our budget”, he said. Security had already become a key election issue following the Manchester bombing last month, in which 22 people were killed as they left an Ariana Grande concert.

“A number of people have been detained”, police said in a statement after two early morning raids in east London on June 5.

It was lowered once intelligence agencies were comfortable that this wasn’t the case.

The Conservatives’ lead over Labour has narrowed markedly from 20 points or more when she called the election in April to a range between one and 12 points now, although they are still widely expected to win a majority.

Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick said Monday that the country needed to rethink police resourcing and strategy.

The assault unfolded over a few terrifying minutes late Saturday, starting when a rented van veered off the road and barreled into pedestrians on busy London Bridge.