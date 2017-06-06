British police have identified two of the three men behind Saturday night’s terror attack in London as 27-year-old Khuram Shazad Butt and 30-year-old Rachid Redouane.

Earlier today, British Prime Minister Theresa May call.

During a round of media interviews, Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson faced a barrage of questions about whether there had been security failures and about past police cuts.

During that time, police numbers have dropped by roughly 20,000 officers, and the number of armed officers has fallen as well.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said he would support calls for May to quit, as she had overseen a sharp reduction in police numbers in her past job as interior minister.

The attackers, wearing fake suicide vests, were shot dead by eight officers after police unleashed a hail of 50 bullets upon them.

But an announcement – made before the Manchester and London Bridge attacks – that they planned to make some of the elderly pay more for their care saw that lead start to shrink, to between one and 12 points now.

British counterterrorism investigators searched two homes Monday and detained “a number” of people in the investigation into a van and knife attack in the heart of London that left seven people dead and dozens hurt.

Armed police officers near London Bridge on Sunday, following a terror attack that killed seven.

Britain was already on high alert following the attack at a concert by U.S. pop star Ariana Grande in Manchester, northwest England, in which seven children were among the 22 dead. She also said that funding for counter-terrorism efforts had been protected.

“We cannot and must not pretend that things can continue as they are”, she said, adding there was “far too much tolerance of extremism in our country”.

“The Metropolitan Police budget – 15%-20% of it comes from me, the Mayor, the rest comes from the Government”.

In Britain’s third Islamist attack in as many months, three men rammed a van into pedestrians on London Bridge on Saturday evening before running into the bustling Borough Market area, where they slit throats and stabbed people.

Jeremy Corbyn, leader of the main opposition party, called on May to resign over the issue, saying earlier that “you can not protect the public on the cheap”, and promising to recruit another 10,000 police officers if he is elected into power.

The country’s official terror threat level had been set at “critical” in the parlous days after the Manchester concert bombing on May 22 that killed 22 people – reflecting a judgment that an attack might be imminent because accomplices with similar bombs might be on the loose. The trend has continued since the two attacks, most polls suggest.

Boris Johnson has insisted Donald Trump’s state visit to the United Kingdom will go ahead and that the US President is still welcome despite his criticism of Sadiq Khan in the wake of the London Bridge terror attack.

He had been known previously to police and MI5, police said on Monday night.

The Islamic State terror group, also known as Daesh, has claimed responsibility for the London Bridge rampage, while the attack has sparked fears Britain is in the grip of a spate of copycat incidents.

London’s police chief has said the attackers have been identified, but the names haven’t been released.

Details of the investigation had been kept closely under wraps, in stark contrast to last month’s Manchester bombing, when photos and information from the investigation were repeatedly leaked to the USA media, triggering a row between the British and American governments.